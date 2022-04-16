After a second-place finish last week in the Ironwood Invitational, the Charlotte women's golf team finished ninth in The Bruzzy tournament down in Argyle, Texas, from Monday, April 11 through Tuesday, April 12.
Charlotte struggled in round one on Monday before play was suspended due to darkness. Charlotte fought hard on Tuesday, managing to tie for Ninth.
"We had a good showing this week, and I am very proud of the way our team battled back after the first round," said Head Coach Ryan Ashburn. "I think the conditions we faced are very similar to what we will see at the C-USA Tournament. We have a couple of things we need to work on before next week, but I'm confident this team is ready."
Day 1:
The first day of action was a rough one for Charlotte. With a 303 on the opening 36 holes, the 49ers tied for 14th with Tulsa and Kansas State.
Maia Samuelsson led the 49ers' effort in the opening round. She shot a 72, which was her best round of the day. After the first 36, the play was suspended until the following day, when Charlotte started a comeback attempt.
Day 2:
The action continued on Tuesday as Charlotte attempted to claw their way back into contention. Round two was Charlotte's best of the day as they recorded a 290.
Charlotte's 290 tied for the seventh-best in the second round. Charlotte Lafourcade had a solid second round, shooting an impressive 70. Kayla Bartemeyer sat right behind Lafourcade with a 71.
Round three saw two 49ers shooting a two-under 70: Jennifer Rosenberg and Kaiyuree Moodley. Moodley had five birdies in the final round en route to Charlotte's best individual finish with 221 in the tournament. This 221 placed her tied for 32nd.
Samuelsson tied for 38th for the 49ers with a 222, while Rosenberg tied for 42nd with a 223.
No. 17 Baylor took home first with an outstanding 843, 21 under par to put them 12 strokes ahead of second place. Charlotte's 884 put them 20 over par and tied them for ninth along with No. 49 Oklahoma and ahead of No. 21 Texas Tech.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action in the Conference USA (C-USA) Championships after multiple days of practice. The 49ers will hit the road for Palm Beach Garden, Fla., looking to become C-USA champions.
The tournament will occur at PGA National, with action beginning on Monday, April 18, lasting through Wednesday, April 20.
