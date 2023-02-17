The Charlotte’s flag football club traveled to Round Rock, Texas, to compete in the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) Championship Series on Jan. 6-8.
The club went 0-3 against Slippery Rock University and South Texas College.
Preparation is key
The club president, John Fraello, said he could tell that his team was not playing their best in Nationals.
“We had a month off, and we didn’t practice too much before the break, and I think that showed,” said Fraello. “I think, in the last few weeks of the season, we started to slack off a little bit.”
Khyri Tucker, co-captain, said the time off affected the team's performance.
“My biggest weakness was my stamina. It wasn’t up to par. We had a month off, so it wasn’t where I wanted it to be,” said Tucker.
Abdullah Shaikh, co-saptain, said he agrees that his stamina was his biggest weakness.
“I think stamina would be the biggest weakness for everybody on the team,” said Shaikh.
Learning from mistakes
As far as fixing their mistakes, the team already has plans set in place for this next season. Fraello said he is already working on new strategies for next year that he hopes will improve their play.
“We are going to come up with better plays and start early in the summer,” said Fraello.
Tucker said he wants to get more practice time this season.
“During our time off, I want to be able to still get practice in,” said Tucker.
Although Shaikh will be graduating, he said there are high hopes for the team as they go into next season.
“Nationals was a learning experience; we pointed out many flaws and figured out how to fix them. I hope they implement them properly next semester,” said Shaikh.
Improvements to be made
The team felt as though they could have done things differently as far as the way they played.
Tucker said he needs to improve his aggressiveness and attack opposing defenses.
“I probably would be more aggressive. Sometimes I would sit back and watch the play instead of attacking it more,” said Tucker.
Shaikh said he needed to stop second-guessing himself.
“Little aggressive, trust my gut. Not second guessing. In some situations, there was second guessing, but in some situations, there wasn’t,” said Shaikh.
According to Tucker, the club could have changed how they handled a few calls on the field.
“On the field, we had a few questionable calls not go our way. Our inability to overcome that was vital to our downfall,” said Tucker.
A special experience
Shaikh said that the team bonded well during their time at Nationals.
“Overall, we had a blast. Even though we had flaws on the field, as a team, we stayed together. We fought through it, and at the end of the day, we all had fun and bonded. We got to know each other better than we did on the field,” said Shaikh.
Next up
Their new season began Jan. 9. Their first tournament will occur in April.