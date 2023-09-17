Charlotte football faced off against Georgia State University on Saturday, Sept. 16, in a high-scoring affair that ended in a 41-25 point loss.
Contrasting the Georgia State offense, Charlotte could not get much going on offense despite alternating quarterbacks Jalon Jones and Trexler Ivey throughout the game.
The 49er defense, which was a bright spot in past games, was poor on Saturday, especially in the secondary, allowing over 400 passing yards to a run-heavy team.
Charlotte moves to a 1-2 record following the loss, while Georgia State moves to a 3-0, remaining undefeated.
"I wasn't pleased with the offense at all today," said Head Coach Biff Poggi. "I don't know if I'm going to make changes to the offense as far as the staff goes. I'm certainly going to look at it hard over the next few days because I don't like what we're doing. We've morphed away from what I said we were going to be, which is a downhill-running gap scheme play action pass team, and right now, I don't think we are that."
First quarter
Neither team earned a first down on their first drives, resulting in a punt from Georgia State and a turnover on downs from Charlotte. Charlotte's turnover on downs resulted in a Georgia state ball at the 49ers' 44-yard line, putting them in an optimal position to score. GSU was able to do just that, and an eight-yard rush from quarterback Darren Grainger put GSU up 7-0.
Second quarter
In the second quarter, Georgia State continued to be aggressive offensively and turned a 14-play 72-yard drive into a field goal, making the score 10-0.
After a slow start offensively, Charlotte made a quarterback change. Sophomore Ivey came in for Charlotte and completed a deep 32-yard pass but threw an interception on the same drive.
Following Ivey's interception, GSU was pinned at the 49er three-yard line but completed a 97-yard pass to go up 17-0. The play was the longest in Georgia State history and a twelve-second, 97-yard, one-play drive.
Charlotte got on the board for the first time near the end of the second quarter. A thirty-yard field goal from kicker Kyle Cunanan resulted in their first score of the game and a 17-3 scoreboard.
The 49ers scored again with a minute left in the first half. A five-yard passing touchdown to Jack Hestera and a successful extra point cut the Georgia State lead to seven.
With a minute left in the half, Georgia State drove down the field, completing an eight-play, 47-yard drive to get a field goal. The score heading into the second half was 20-10, with Georgia State leading.
Third quarter
The first score of the second half came from another long Georgia State passing play. This time, it was a 78-yard passing touchdown to Tailique Williams.
Charlotte's defense continued to bend the knee on Georgia State's second drive of the half, letting up a 59-yard passing play and later a rushing touchdown.
After the Georgia State touchdown, Jones was back in as quarterback and came out hot, rushing for a 59-yard touchdown in one of his first plays back in. Following the touchdown, Charlotte elected to go for two and scored on a shovel pass to tight end Colin Weber.
Charlotte continued the positive momentum as Henry Rutledge returned a punt for 54 yards and a touchdown. This score was the first punt return touchdown in school history. After a two-point conversion attempt was called back, the 49ers elected to kick the extra point and converted. This made it 34-25 heading into the final quarter of play.
Fourth quarter
The fourth quarter started how much of the other quarters went for the 49ers' defense. Georgia State completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to make the score 41-25.
The 49ers could not get any momentum offensively in the fourth quarter, leaving Georgia State to stay conservative on offense and run out the clock. No team scored for the remainder of the game, leaving the final score at 41-25.
Up next
Charlotte is back on the road next week and will travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., to play the University of Florida Gators. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and will be televised on ESPN +.