As the Charlotte 49ers men’s football team gears up for a new season, expectations are high with the move to the American Athletic Conference and the hiring of Head Coach Biff Poggi.
This season, the schedule for Charlotte features formidable out-of-conference clashes with Power Five foes Florida and Maryland, along with a new in-state rival, East Carolina University. Charlotte will also face some familiar old Conference USA teams in FAU and Rice as both universities joined Charlotte in moving to the American conference.
Vs. S.C. State
Charlotte will open their season at home in Jerry Richardson Stadium against South Carolina State University. S.C. State boasted a humbling 3-8 record this past year with a notable win against North Carolina Central, who had a 10-2 record last season.
S.C. State gave up 35 points per game and 219 rushing yards on average last year, so Charlotte will look to stick by Poggi’s rushing philosophy in this matchup.
@ Maryland
Charlotte then travels to College Park to take on the Maryland University Terps. Maryland concluded last season with an 8-4 record, finishing the season with a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Maryland faced off against the 49ers last season, in which the Terps won 56-21.
Charlotte will have to be ready for an air attack as star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returns. Tagovailoa had over 3,000 yards passing yards last season.
Vs. Georgia State
Charlotte travels back home to take on the Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers finished off last season 4-8. The two teams faced off in a 2022 classic where Charlotte narrowly came up on top 42-41. This game may be a tight affair as both teams have won twice in the matchup history.
@ Florida
Charlotte will then travel down to Gainesville, Florida, for its toughest road test of the season against the University of Florida Gators. Florida finished off last season 6-7 with a notable win against the No. 7 ranked University of Utah but ultimately finished the season in a loss against Oregon State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
Charlotte will have a tall task playing in one of the loudest environments in college football.
@ SMU
Charlotte will enter American Conference play against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (SMU). SMU wrapped up last season 7-6 with notable wins against Memphis and a wild 77-63 win against Houston.
Charlotte’s defense must be firing on all cylinders against an offense that scored 37 points per game.
Vs. Navy
Charlotte returns home for one of its most anticipated home games of the season against The United States Naval Academy. The Navy finished last season 4-8 and ended the season losing against the Army. This matchup will be a hard-fought battle, as the Navy defense only gave up 24 points a game last year.
@ East Carolina
Charlotte then stays in North Carolina to take on the East Carolina University Pirates. It will be the first matchup between the two schools. East Carolina finished last season 8-5 with a win in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina University.
Charlotte will most likely be in a shootout, as ECU averaged 461 yards of total offense per game while limiting opponents to 404 per game.
Vs. Florida Atlantic
Charlotte comes back home to take on familiar foe Florida Atlantic. FAU finished last season 5-7 and beat the 49ers in the first game of the season 43-13. FAU leads matchup history against the 49ers 6-2. Charlotte will look to get their third win against their old Conference USA rivals.
@ Tulsa
The 49ers then travel to Oklahoma to take on Tulsa University. Tulsa finished last season 5-7 and 3-5 in conference. The 49ers will look to try and take an away conference win.
Vs. Memphis
Charlotte will then take on the University of Memphis at home. Memphis finished last season 7-6 with a Servpro First Responder Bowl win.
Memphis will likely be Charlotte’s most challenging test at home as the 49ers will look to get an upset win at home.
Vs. Rice
Charlotte’s last home game will be against Rice University. Rice finished the previous season 5-8 as Charlotte defeated Rice 56-23 in their matchup last year.
@ USF
Charlotte will wrap up the season on the road against the University of South Florida (USF). South Florida finished last season 1-11, with their only win against Howard University. USF allowed 50 points per game last season, which Charlotte must capitalize on.