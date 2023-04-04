On Thursday, March 30, the Charlotte football team hosted a Pro Day for 15 Charlotte athletes that had declared for the NFL Draft, with over 20 NFL teams having scout representatives in attendance.
‘23 Niner Pro Day ✅ pic.twitter.com/xoe86ID7wV— Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) March 30, 2023
Teams came to see all 15 players, including wide receiver standout Grant DuBose. The event allowed the athletes to showcase their talents in front of the gatekeepers to the next level, NFL scouts.
DuBose said teams need to keep an eye out for talent at Charlotte.
"There are a lot of hidden gems out here. All of those guys they're capable of playing at the next level. There's a lot of talent out here, so, you know, tell a friend to tell a friend," said DuBose.
Sights and sounds of the @CharlotteFTBL Pro Day: Star wide receiver @grantdubose talks to @NTimes_Sports about the Pro Day, his NFL Combine experience, and the mentality he brings to the sport of football. pic.twitter.com/sQjFBSWUFk— Josiah (@DeltaBlitz38) March 30, 2023
Drills
On-field testing started at 3 p.m. with the 40-yard dash. Victor Tucker, Chris Reynolds, Markees Watts and Geo Howard competed. DuBose notably did not partake in the 40-yard dash, as he ran a 4.57 dash at the NFL Combine a month ago.
DuBose said he was content with his NFL Combine time, and it led to the decision to step aside for the 40-yard dash.
"I'm pretty satisfied with that time and feel like other people are also satisfied. Going into the combine was one of the biggest questions, and 4.5 isn't blazing, but it's pretty solid for me," said DuBose.
The players were then divided into two groups to run shuttle and cone drills. After the general athleticism portion, the offense and defense broke into two groups to work on positional drills.
First up was the offense. Charlotte quarterback Reynolds took charge, tossing the ball to DuBose, Tucker, tight end transfer Eugene Minter Jr., running back Calvin Camp and wide receiver Trey Blount.
DuBose and Tucker put up stellar performances in route running drills, practicing routes such as slants, go's and more complex double-move routes for all to see.
Grant DuBose, ladies and gentlemen.Insane grab.@CSLonQCN | @CharlotteFTBL | @grantdubose pic.twitter.com/B7bEwkEzkZ— Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) March 31, 2023
On the defensive side of the ball, edge rushers Amir Siddiq and Watts competed in linebacker and defensive line drills, placing their athletic versatility on a pedestal for all to see.
Watts said the performance was solid, but he needs more work.
"Today was a success for me," said Watts, "I got some information for myself. Today, I got out here, and I got a little winded. That's not acceptable to me. I want to be strong-winded. I want my condition to be great. I want my footwork to be perfect and flawless. Today wasn't perfect and flawless. It was good, but for me, not good enough."
After most of the team had worked out, Charlotte kicker Antonio Zita took the field for 40-yard kick drills in front of a few NFL scouts that had stayed, including representatives from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.
Looking toward the NFL Draft
Watts said there is uncertainty about his NFL future, but what he can bring to a team grants him a potential opportunity.
"Just an opportunity. That's all I'm looking for," said Watts,
"I'm somebody that can last. Some guys get out here, and they think they're the guy. They think they have everything set. Some guys faced that with a bad mindset, but coming out here humbly, being aware of what areas you need to improve on will help me in the NFL path because that's something I can feed into."
Sights and sounds of the @CharlotteFTBL Pro Day: All-Time sack leader @ilovemarkees talks to the media about what he can bring to a pro team at the next level. pic.twitter.com/ny1eHs9TdT— Josiah (@DeltaBlitz38) March 30, 2023
While Watts came to the Charlotte Pro Day with something to prove, DuBose came with something to solidify, consistency.
DuBose has had a more orthodox path for highly touted NFL Draft prospects, being invited to the Reece's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., before finally traveling back to his self-proclaimed second home of Charlotte.
Officially Accepted! WR Grant DuBose @grantdubose from @CharlotteFTBL is headed to the 2023 Senior Bowl #GOLDStandard ⛏ #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/JGke2ecmcA— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 26, 2023
DuBose said the training process taught him what is required for the next level.
"I feel like I proved that I belonged," said DuBose, "I knew that going into the experience, but I guess you could say that [the Senior Bowl] solidified it."
The NFL Draft occurs on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo., and the draft hopefuls will look to hear their names called.