The Charlotte football team fell to the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 12, in a battle that remained close until the fourth quarter.
With the loss, the 49ers are 2-9 on the season while posting a 1-6 record in Conference USA (C-USA) play.
First quarter
The 49ers had an efficient start on offense which earned them a chance at an attempted field goal. Unfortunately, Charlotte fell short and could not convert.
Middle Tennessee started their first offensive drive with their passing game. Charlotte's defense, however, had an answer for Middle Tennessee's offense and forced a punt.
Charlotte's second possession was less efficient than the first. The 49ers struggled to get a first down going three and out.
The Blue Raiders picked up their first rushing yards on their second drive. Markees Watts, Charlotte's all-time leader in sacks, gave the 49ers' defense a spark forcing another punt.
The Blue Raiders applied pressure on defense in the first quarter, which prevented Charlotte's quarterback, Chris Reynolds, from staying comfortable in the pocket.
Reynolds picked up a few rushing yards and completed a pass to wide receiver Grant DuBose, but the 49ers were still short of a first down in their third offensive drive.
Miguel Jackson gave the 49ers' defense a boost with a sack. The Blue Raiders punted the ball to DuBose, who gave the 49ers excellent field position with an 11-yard return to the 50.
Both teams went scoreless in the first quarter.
Second quarter
Charlotte's running back Shadrick Byrd started the second quarter with a nine-yard run. One play later, Reynolds completed a pass to tight end Taylor Thompson for a 16-yard gain, putting Charlotte in the red zone for the first time.
The 49ers finished the drive with a pass from Reynolds to Elijah Spencer for a one-yard touchdown making it 7-0 Charlotte.
That's 9⃣ for #9 this year!#GoldStandard | #BEATMTSU pic.twitter.com/6tUlRzE1tL— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) November 12, 2022
MTSU answered with their best drive of the game. The Blue Raiders ended their campaign with a rushing touchdown from Frank Peasant to tie the game up at seven.
On the next drive, Charlotte found a rhythm making it 14-7. Reynolds connected with DuBose for a 24-yard touchdown, his ninth of the season.
Grant DuBose is a bad, bad man 🥵#GoldStandard | #BEATMTSU pic.twitter.com/9XC7wjifoD— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) November 12, 2022
Solomon Rogers earned his first interception with 1:14 left in the second quarter to help Charlotte end the half on a high note.
The first career pick for the senior!#GoldStandard | #BEATMTSU pic.twitter.com/V0yODrGlQt— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) November 12, 2022
Third quarter
The Blue Raider defense came to play out of the halftime break.
They battled early in the second half while MTSU's offense struggled. A blocked punt led to a touchdown for the Blue Raiders, giving them a spark.
.@marl3ycook57 gets credit for the block, and @JoFerg__ finds the end zone!TIE. GAME. 😤#BLUEnited | #EATT pic.twitter.com/dd0KmlNH5O— Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) November 12, 2022
With the touchdown, the game was tied at 14 with 11:50 left in the third quarter.
Fourth quarter
MTSU ran off with the game in the fourth quarter after scoring a touchdown with 14:21 left in the game.
O-Line makes a hole. @frankpeasant16 does the rest. WE UP.#BLUEnited | #EATT pic.twitter.com/J0Q8saVKej— Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) November 12, 2022
Then, the Blue Raider defense got a fourth-down stop leading to a 21-yard field goal making it 24-14.
The field goal was the game's final points.
The 49ers fell 24-14, losing their second straight game.
Key performances
DuBose finished with a season-high 112 yards. Reynolds finished 28-of-49 for 277 yards.
Charlotte totaled 383 yards while holding the Blue Raiders to 306 yards.
Next up
The 49ers will return home for the regular season finale against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. inside Jerry Richardson Stadium following senior day festivities. The game is available to stream on ESPN Networks.