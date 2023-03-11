Charlotte football alumni Grant DuBose was one of 319 collegiate athletes invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which took place in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, from Feb. 28 - March 6, 2023.
The NFL Scouting Combine had plenty of jaw-dropping, headline-popping reports coming out this year, with top quarterback prospects CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all putting on a show during QB throwing drills and the University of Georgia defensive linemen Nolan Smith running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash after weighing in at 238 pounds.
Here is how DuBose fared during the Combine.
Grant DuBose at the NFL Combine
DuBose found a way to make a name for himself at the NFL Combine. In the three-cone drill, set up to test receivers' ability to change directions while still accelerating, DuBose scored the third highest time for all wide receivers with a 6.89, just four-hundredths of a second longer than Princeton University's Andrei Iosivas.
DuBose was one of three receivers tied for No. 23 in the broad jump, joining the highly touted Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State University and Combine bench drill winner for the wide receivers Michael Wilson of Stanford University with a 10'5" broad jump.
DuBose also tied for No. 27 in the long jump with a 35.00" vertical, matching Smith-Njigba, Wilson's teammate at Stanford Elijah Higgins and two fellow Carolina college athletes in South Carolina University's Jalen Brooks and Wake Forest University's A.T. Perry.
👀 @grantdubose pic.twitter.com/LGsHFSZcBm— Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) March 4, 2023
DuBose's 4.57 40-yard dash time places him tied for No. 34 out of 43 wide receivers that ran. While the number may sound uninspiring, DuBose's bread and butter tends to be his physical playstyle, and his concentration catches.
These traits are challenging to measure at the Combine but were very apparent at Reece's Senior Bowl practices, which helped get DuBose an invitation.
Touchdown reception here from UNC-Charlotte WR Grant DuBose working against tight coverage from Iowa CB Riley Moss. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/hI2lllcRTD— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2023
This physical style, usually relying on short bursts of speed, has been highly profitable for NFL wide receivers such as Cooper Kupp, who ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at his NFL Combine six years ago. Kupp won offensive player of the year in 2021 and helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.
DuBose becomes the sixth 49er to be invited to the NFL Combine, joining current NFL players Larry Ogunjobi, Alex Highsmith and Nate Davis.
DuBose was the only Conference USA wide Receiver at the Combine.
Moving foward
DuBose will have more chances to show off his pro-level skill set at Jerry Richardson Stadium during the Charlotte 49er Pro Day on March 30, 2023.