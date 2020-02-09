For the first time in two years, the Charlotte 49ers had five players score in double figures in a convincing 67-47 road win against UTSA.
Jazmin Harris led the 49ers (15-7, 6-5) with 14 points. Octavia Jett-Wilson had 13 and the trio of Mariah Linney, Jade Phillips and Lauren Harley all had 10 points.
Phillips had her second double-double in a row with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Harley’s 10 points was a season high for the senior.
In a game where Charlotte had plenty of players scoring the ball, Head Coach Cara Consuegra was happy with her team’s play.
“I’m really proud of our kids. I think we had a team win,” Consuegra said. “We had five different players in double figures, we shared the ball well and got great shots.”
The 49ers got off to a hot start with a 22-9 run in the first 10 minutes and made 10-of-19 field goals.
Charlotte never let off the gas pedal during the rest of the first half. The Niners led the Roadrunners 33-26 at halftime.
It got even better for the 49ers from there as the defense made more of an impact in the second half. In the third quarter, the UTSA offense went 2-of-10 from the field and only scored seven points. Charlotte outscored UTSA 17-7 in the third quarter.
Charlotte matched their third quarter performance with another 17 points in the fourth to seal the 67-47 win.
The Charlotte defense out-rebounded UTSA 47-31 and tallied eight steals. This is the fourth win in the last five games for Charlotte. This one in particular comes off a tough overtime loss to UTEP on Thursday, Feb. 6.
“What I know is we are a really good team,” Consuegra said. “I know this team is confident. We are going into a big week at home and we are looking forward to that.”
Charlotte will now return to Halton Arena and host North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.