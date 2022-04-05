The Charlotte softball team suffered a sweep to Marshall in a three-game series from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 in Huntington, W.V. The 49ers fall to 22-14 overall with a Conference USA (C-USA) record of 4-8.
Game 1:
Charlotte started hot as Bailey Vannoy hit a solo homer run over the left-field wall. This seemed to set the tone for the 49ers as they took a slim 1-0 to start the game.
Marshall only had a single hit in the bottom of the inning, so Charlotte maintained their lead after one. In the second, an RBI single extended the 49ers' lead to two as the team held the Thundering Herd in check once again. Heading into the third inning, Charlotte was in good shape, extending their lead to 3-0 off an Ella Chancey RBI single, bringing Vannoy home.
Marshall answered back in the bottom of the third as the Herd's fifth-year infielder, Saige Pye, hit a three-run homer to tie the game up at three. The game saw no hits in the fourth inning, but Vannoy opened up the fifth with her second home run, giving the 49ers the lead. Marshall answered back at the bottom of the inning with five runs on four hits to take a four-run lead, 8-4.
Marshall scored three runs in the sixth inning, taking a commanding seven-run lead. They held onto the lead to win 11-4. This was Charlotte's largest loss since they fell 8-1 against UNC Greensboro on March 15.
Game 2:
Charlotte took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a three-run homer from Lindsey Walljasper. Marshall answered back by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning to gain the lead.
The scoring continued with the 49ers scoring five more runs to take an 8-4 lead. These runs came off multiple RBIs from Chancey, Madelyn Wright and Kiyah Garrett. Marshall scored a single run on four hits in the third to cut it to a three-run lead.
The 49ers extended the lead in the fourth as MaKalah Mitchell scored off a Wright walk. While they got a run out of it, the fourth was a missed opportunity. Charlotte loaded the bases but didn't manage a single hit which left three runners stranded.
After seven, both teams were tied at nine due to a clutch RBI from Marshall's Grace Chelemen, who singled. A Walljasper RBI on an error brought Grace Johnson home to take a one-run lead. In the bottom of the inning, Marshall had two RBIs, giving the Thundering Herd the walk-off 11-10 victory.
Game 3:
The series finale wasn't a high-scoring affair as all the action happened early in the game, and just like the previous two games, Charlotte opened up the scoring. The run came from a Stacy Payton solo homer to give the 49ers a 1-0 lead.
The following two frames saw no hits, but Marshall's Katie Adams recorded a homer to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
Charlotte's regained the lead off an unearned Vannoy run. After an error, she managed to reach home. The other run came from a Wright RBI single to bring Cori Henderson home to give the 49ers a 3-2 lead. Following the third inning that saw four total runs, Marshall led 4-3.
Marshall held the 4-3 lead and won the third game, sweeping Charlotte. In the next 4.5 innings, there we just five hits between the two teams, three of which came from Marshall in the bottom of the fourth, but none of the hits amounted to a single run.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back in action on Wednesday, April 6, for a mid-week matchup against North Carolina at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
