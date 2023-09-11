The Charlotte volleyball team takes on the North Carolina State University Wolfpack on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Raleigh, N.C., inside the Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum at 6 p.m.
The 49ers enter the contest with a 5-4 record after going 1-2 at the North Florida Invitational (UNF) on Sept. 8-9.
Matchup history
This will be the 12th all-time matchup between the two programs. The Wolfpack lead the series over the 49ers 8-3.
The last contest between the two squads came back in 2011 when the Wolfpack swept the 49ers 3-0 during the Appalachian State Invitational.
The last win for Charlotte over N.C. State was in 2006 when the 49ers won 3-0 inside Halton Arena.
Scouting the 49ers
Senior middle blocker Lara Kretschmer leads the team in kills with 76. The Berlin native also has 111 points, averaging 2.38 kills per set. The 49ers will need Kretschmer to produce at a high level if they hope to come out on top.
Senior libero Sophie Whalen has been the defensive anchor for the 49ers this season. She leads the team with 140 digs, and in the UNF Invitational, she combined for 48.
Fifth-year setter Annika Wetterstrom was a force in the UNF Invitational. She combined for 70 assists, which earned her all-tournament team honors. Wetterstrom will look to keep things going against the Wolfpack.
Scouting the Wolfpack
The Wolfpack are currently 8-1 and have yet to lose a game at home, boasting a 3-0 record. The team is coming off sweeping the Bobcat Invitational and is on a seven-game winning streak, the longest since 2015.
Redshirt junior outside hitter Madison Williams leads the Wolfpack, recording 62 kills and 75.5 points. Williams is a veteran on the team, so the 49ers must slow her down in the contest.
Junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice has been productive for the Wolfpack, earning tournament MVP in the Bobcat Invitational and recording a career-high 18 kills against the University of Ohio. Rice is 19 kills away from hitting the 500 mark of her career.
Head Coach Luka Slabe is nearing 50 career wins at the helm of the squad. Slabe has a 48-35 overall record and is two wins away from becoming the sixth coach in program history to complete the feat.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
If the 49ers hope to win the contest against the Wolfpack, they must start quickly. In the UNF Invitational, the 49ers' two losses were in matches where they fell behind early. Charlotte has to correct this in the contest against N.C. State.
Charlotte needs to play as a team and feed off each other if they want to come out on top. The 49ers are a stellar assisting team and move the ball around at a successful rate. The team outpaces opponents in the category 355-344 and must keep it up in the contest.
Looking to game day
The 49ers travel to take on the N.C. State Wolfpack on Tuesday, Sept. 12, inside the Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The first serve is set for 6 p.m., and the contest will be available to stream on ACCNX.