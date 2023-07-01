Charlotte will host two Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup matches in Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, July 2.
The match between the United States men's national football team and the Trinidad and Tobago national football team is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The matchup between the Honduras national football team and Haiti national football team is set for 9:00 PM.
USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Team USA is coming off of a CONCACAF Nations League championship. With little overlap between the Nations League roster and the Gold Cup roster, the USMNT opened Gold Cup play with a 1-1 draw against the Jamaica national football team in their first game before defeating the St. Kitts and Nevis national football team 6-0 behind a hat trick from Jesús Ferreira. USA is at the top of their group, tied with Jamaica at four points but has the tiebreaker on goal differential. A win for the USA all but guarantees that they will win their group.
Trinidad and Tobago started the Gold Cup with a 3-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis before losing to Jamaica 4-1.
The two teams have a history against each other, as Trinidad and Tobago defeated USA in 2017 and eliminated them in World Cup qualifying.
Honduras vs. Haiti
Honduras started Gold Cup play with a 4-0 loss to Mexico and a 1-1 draw with Qatar.
Haiti defeated Qatar 2-1 in their first Gold Cup match before losing 3-1 to Mexico.