The Charlotte softball team will take on Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in their final Conference USA (C-USA) weekend series beginning on Friday, May 6, lasting until Sunday, May 8, at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.
The 49ers are coming off a dominating win over UNC Greensboro and, before that game, a three-game sweep against FIU. They look to capitalize on this momentum and close out the regular season with another dominant three-game homestand.
Charlotte is currently 31-20 on the season and 10-11 in conference play. FAU is 27-22 on the season and 14-7 in conference play.
The Owls are also on a five-game winning streak, winning two out of three games against FIU on April 22, and the most recent three wins coming from their series against UTSA.
The last time the two teams faced each other, the 49ers won the series 2-1.
Scouting the Owls:
Junior Sara Berthiaume has a leading batting average of .390 with 31 RBIs, 57 hits, four home runs and an on-base percentage of .435. Berthiaume is a player to watch for the 49ers coming into this series.
Senior pitcher Lynn Gardner has an earned run average of 2.29 and has a 16-7 record on the mound with 111 strikeouts.
Scouting the 49ers:
This year, senior Bailey Vannoy has been a significant contributor for the 49ers, with a leading batting average of .382, 50 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .444. She has been notable for the 49ers this year, and the Owls will definitely have to keep an eye out for her as she steps up to the plate.
Senior pitcher Lindsay Walljasper has been a consistent player on the mound for the Niners this season, with an earned run average of 3.33 and a record of 30-25. Walljasper is also batting .291, with 30 hits and five home runs.
Charlotte's Madelyn Wright has been on a tear for the 49ers lately. Wright is batting an impressive .306, with 22 hits and five home runs. She is also a threat on the mound as she boasts a 9-7 record.
Looking to gameday:
Charlotte will be back in action to take on Florida Atlantic in the season finale this weekend. The series will take place at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium, with the first game taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Saturday and Sunday's games both take place at 1 p.m. The games will be available for streaming on CUSA.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.