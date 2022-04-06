The Charlotte softball team will host the University of North Carolina (UNC) after losing in a series sweep to Marshall this past weekend. The 49ers are looking to break their four-game losing streak.
The 49ers' record sits at 22-14 and 4-8 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. The Tar Heels are 19-17 overall and 4-8 in ACC. The Tar Heels' last four matchups consist of a midweek win against App State followed by a sweep of Clemson in a three-game home ACC series.
UNC boasts a 61-15 all-time series record against Charlotte and is currently 6-2 against in-state teams this season. Charlotte has lost six of their last seven matchups against UNC. In the most recent matchup on April 14, 2021, the 49ers secured an 11-4 victory over the Tarheels.
Scouting Charlotte:
Senior Bailey Vannoy recorded the 40th home run of her career against UTSA on March 20, setting the record as Charlotte's all-time home run leader. Her home run record continues to increase as she performs this season. It currently sits at 43 after this past weekend's matchups.
She has notched 14 of the home runs recorded this season, and with just one more, she will tie the single-season record. Vannoy also leads the team with a .375 batting average.
Sophomore Cori Henderson is second on the team in batting average with a .363 average. She has 22 runs on 37 hits, 18 RBIs, eight doubles and five home runs.
Graduate student catcher Stacy Payton leads the team in doubles with 10. She has 20 runs, 35 hits, one triple, 20 RBIs, four home runs and a .347 batting average.
Senior pitcher Lindsey Walljasper has pitched 98.1 innings with 85 strikeouts and six complete games with a stellar 3.13 ERA.
Scouting North Carolina:
Graduate student Sara Jubas leads the team with 30 RBIs. She has a .350 batting average with 26 runs on 35 hits, 11 doubles, and two home runs.
Junior Bri Stubbs has a hit in each of the last seven games. She is ranked fifth in the ACC for on-base percentage at .508 and has a batting average of .381. She has recorded 30 runs, eight doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and one home run.
Senior Hannah George has pitched 81.1 innings with 61 strikeouts and five complete games.
The defensive effort by the Tar Heels has been rather noticeable, turning 14 double plays this season, ranking third in the ACC.
Looking to Gameday:
Charlotte hosts UNC on Wednesday, April 6, in Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the game available for streaming on ESPN+.
After the matchup against UNC, Charlotte will compete in a C-USA weekend home series against Southern Mississippi.
