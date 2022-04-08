The Charlotte baseball team is back in action from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium as they take on the No. 18 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. In this weekend's Conference USA (C-USA) series, the 49ers are looking to snap their four-game losing streak.
Scouting Southern Miss:
On the season, the Golden Eagles are 20-8 overall with a 7-2 record in C-USA play. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 10-7 win on Tuesday, April 5, against one of the nation's best No. 9, Ole Miss.
This season, Southern Miss has been stellar against C-USA teams, winning all three series. The wins come from sweeping Western Kentucky in three games, defeating Louisiana Tech two games to one and beating Florida Atlantic two games to one. The Golden Eagles will hope to continue their two-game winning streak against the 49ers this weekend.
Sophomore infielder Dustin Dickerson leads the Golden Eagles. Dickerson leads the team in batting average with an outstanding .364. He also leads the team in hits with 40 and is second in doubles with 11. The 49ers will have to find a way to slow him down if they hope to come out on top in the series.
This season, sophomore Hurston Waldrep has been stellar on the mound for the Golden Eagles. Harper posts a 2.00 earned run average, 56 strikeouts and a 3-1 record. The 49ers will need to attack him early in the series.
Scouting Charlotte:
Charlotte is on a four-game losing streak after dropping a series to UTSA over the weekend and falling to Winthrop on Wednesday. Charlotte will look to get back on track by playing at home this weekend.
The 49ers have an excellent home record of 13-5 while they are 4-5 on the road. All four games in the losing streak for the 49ers have been away games, and they have lost by three runs or less in every game. Southern Miss. should be a good test at home this weekend.
Sophomore Nate Furman has been consistent for the 49ers all season long. He leads the team with a .381 average, 43 hits and 31 runs. The 49ers will need to get Furman going early in the series if they hope to score the series win.
Sophomore Tony Rossi has been one of the best pitchers for the 49ers this year. He has a 3.26 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts and boasts a 2-0. Rossi will look to have a significant impact on the series this weekend.
Looking to game day:
Charlotte will take Southern Miss. at Robert & Marian Hayes Stadium from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.
