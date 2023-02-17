The Charlotte Ice Hockey Club will travel to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19, to partake in the ACCHL Hockey League's Men's Division II playoffs.
Friday’s are always better when it’s the post-season.. The 𝗠𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗜 - 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗘 Playoffs drop the puck today as we have you covered ALL. DAY. LONG.#ACC | #ACCHL | #ACCHockey pic.twitter.com/6VtVi2ZOkE— ACC Hockey (@ACCHockey) February 17, 2023
Looking back at the season
Charlotte Head Coach Tobin Trautz was behind the bench for the program's first Admiral Cup in 2018. This season, Charlotte clinched their division for the first time in school history, going 7-2-0 in divisional play. They'll be looking to win the Admiral Cup for the second time this weekend.
Charlotte defenseman Price Alphin is one of the seniors on the team. Alphin and the 49ers had the opportunity to play in Charlotte's first-ever outdoor game at Truist Field on Nov. 19, 2022. He said the game was a once and a lifetime experience.
"I was one of the first people to find out, and it was probably only three weeks before [the game]. When I heard it, I honestly didn't believe it," said Alphin. "The thought of playing an outdoor game, especially in Charlotte, is hard to believe. When they said it was all true, it was a shock and seeing all the support we were getting from the start of the first post means a lot."
Senior defenseman Gus Brown said the support of students and alumni made the game possible.
"It's awesome to see new people in the hockey community here in Charlotte show up and grow. Over my four years, I've seen more and more fans come out, so it's cool to see people learn and show interest," said Brown.
One of the team's goaltenders, Logan Crisp, said the game against Elon University was the most memorable for him this season.
"When we played Elon, I had my backdoor diving save with my paddle. That was one of the best saves I've ever had," said Crisp.
Senior sendoff
The team has four seniors on the roster, and Trautz said seeing them graduate is bittersweet.
"It's humbling, and it's also emotional," said Trautz. "They're our brothers, and they're guys that spend three, four and five years here, depending on when they show up. You get to watch them grow up."
Trautz said Brown has been a leader for the squad and will go far in his next chapter.
"Gus [Brown] stepped up. I've known Gus since he played here [Extreme Ice Center] as a youth player. Watching him move on and graduate is cool. He is a great kid to work with, and it's like having a little brother," said Trautz.
Trautz said senior Forward James McCarthy is selfless on and off the ice.
"Jimmy [James McCarthy] has been here five years and would do anything in the world for you," said Trautz.
Playoff push
Going into the weekend, senior forward Jakob Stallard said the team is motivated for the playoffs.
"I'm so ready for this weekend. I'd love to see all these guys win a ring. For all of us, it's been a grind, especially since last year, but I'd love to see us win that cup," said Stallard.
Junior forward Eric Sheehan has eight goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season. Sheehan said his nerves are an advantage in the playoffs.
"Using the nerves will help my body go fast, but keep my mind slow. There's a difference between rushing and being quick. I need to use energy to make quick decisions but not rush any passes or handles on the puck," said Sheehan.
McCarthy kept the message simple regarding his expectations for this weekend.
"The expectation is everyone just plays as hard as they can, play our game, and I think we'll be fine," said McCarthy.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will face the East Carolina University Hockey Team in the first round of the ACCHL Hockey League's Men's Division II playoffs at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.