After capturing a signature win on Friday, Nov. 15 at Wake Forest 77-65, Charlotte looks to improve to 2-0 on the road tonight against East Carolina. Gametime is 5 p.m.
The 49ers have won each of their first three games by 10 points or more and will be facing a East Carolina team that is coming off of a loss to William & Mary.
In the midst of their in-state road trip, Head Coach Cara Consuegra likes what she has seen so far from her team. The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders and been doing exceptionally well on defense. Charlotte is coming off of a 41-rebound game against Wake Forest.
“I think what I liked was response from our kids all the time,” said Consuerga on the big win. “I think we’ve been doing fine.”
The 3-0 start is the best start for Charlotte since the 2012-13 season and the team beat ECU in the 2018-19 season as well. As the Pirates have a new coach this year, Consuegra anticipates a different type of play.
“It’s a little bit different because they have a new coaching staff and a different style,” said Consuegra. “It’s a tough turnaround on a one day prep, but this is what our life is gonna be like come January.”
Players to Watch
Jade Phillps, Charlotte: The redshirt senior is leading the 49ers in points (17.7), rebounds (11) and blocks (1) per game. To get to 4-0, the 49ers will need their leader to do a little bit of everything like she has so far this season.
Taniyah Thompson, East Carolina: The freshman guard is averaging 17 points a game and led her team in two of their three games this season. ECU will need a big night from the young guard to challenge a tough Charlotte team.
Keys to a victory
Limit Turnovers
East Carolina has been a team that has forced more than 20 turnovers each game. Charlotte has had trouble with taking care of the ball and it will be important to limit those turnovers. If they can, Charlotte will have a good night offensively as they had so far this season.
Keep spreading the ball around
One of the most impressive stats so far from Charlotte this season is the fact the team has three players averaging double figures in points per game. Against a gritty Pirate defense, if Charlotte can get multiple players in double digits, it will be a successful night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.