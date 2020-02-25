Charlotte will play their second road game this season against in-state rival UNC-Greensboro (5-1) on Monday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
The 49ers (5-3) are coming off a 3-0 weekend against UMBC after a slow 1-3 start to the season. Charlotte outscored their opponent 21-7 in four games.
However, Charlotte will have their hands full with UNCG. The Spartans are 5-1 and have won three straight games. Greensboro picked up a signature win against Virginia Tech earlier this season.
Players to watch
Dominic Pilolli, Charlotte: The freshman won co-hitter off the week and leads Conference USA in hits with 16 and has a .485 batting average. He is also currently in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. Against a Greensboro team that has limited runs this season, Pilolli will be a key to a win for Charlotte.
Carson Johnson, Charlotte: The senior has been another key hitter for Charlotte this season. He had six hits in the last series for Charlotte and is batting .395 this season. He’s been a reliable hitter as he has reached base at least once in all eight games this season.
Caleb Webster, UNC-Greensboro: Webster has been slugger so far for the Spartans. He recorded his second home run of the year over the weekend and is batting .304 this season. He will be a big threat for the 49ers’ pitching staff.
Zack Budzik, UNC-Greensboro: Budzik will be another hitter that can be a threat for Charlotte. He is batting .227 this season and is sneaky around the bases. He stole two over the weekend and has seven overall this season. Charlotte will have to keep an eye on the sophomore.
Keys to a victory
Keep ticking up the team batting average
After an impressive weekend at the plate, the 49ers are now third in the CUSA in team batting average with a .269. Charlotte has been good across the batting lineup and will need another big day from start to finish to beat the Spartans. Big nights from Pollolli and Johnson will be important.
Keep runs down early
Greensboro has been aggressive at the plate this year and the 49ers will have to keep the Spartans from gaining any huge leads early. Charlotte had a stellar weekend at the mound with a combined 1.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Trae Starnes is projected to get the start after holding his own last week against Tennessee.
