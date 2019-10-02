The 49ers lost their first conference match of the season 3-0 (20-25, 21-25, 20-25) against the UTSA Roadrunners.
The Roadrunners started the first set on a 5-1 run behind a balanced offensive attack. The Roadrunners maintained the lead and appeared to be in the driver's seat for most of the set. Aside from being down 9-15, the 49ers made a furious comeback attempt led by senior libero Yumi Garcia. Charlotte cut the Roadrunners’ six-point lead down to a one-point lead, late in the first set to make the score 18-17. But the 49ers comeback attempt ran out of fuel as the Roadrunners substituted 2018 C-USA Second Team All-Conference selection, Kara Teal, back into the game. The Roadrunners closed the set on a 7-3 run to claim the set with a 25-20 victory. UTSA never trailed during the first set.
In the second set, the 49ers managed to take and maintain the lead for half of the set. However, with the score tied 14-14, Charlotte’s Jocelyn Stoner committed an attack error, giving the Roadrunners a 15-14 advantage. Despite staying within striking distance of UTSA’s lead, the Roadrunners were able to ward off each of the 49ers’ attempts to reclaim the lead. UTSA took the second set 25-21 to give them a 2-0 lead going into the third set.
The 49ers had their backs against the wall going into the third set. They fought back and forth with the Roadrunners to try to put themselves back in the match. The 49ers and Roadrunners tied eleven times throughout the set and switched the lead five times. However, with the score tied late in the third set at 17-17, Teal gave the Roadrunners a one-point advantage. The Roadrunners never let go of the lead and finished the set on an 8-3 run to take the set 25-20.
Sydney Rowan registered a team-leading 10 kills for the 49ers while Annika Wettersom led the 49ers in assists with 25. Garcia registered another solid game with 17 digs. Additionally, Taylor Berg tallied 13 digs.
The 49ers look to win a conference matchup on Sunday, Sept. 29 in Murfreesboro, TN against Middle Tennessee at 2:00 p.m.
