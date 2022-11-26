The Charlotte men's basketball team lost to the University of Detroit Mercy Titans 70-49 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Detroit.
The 49ers entered the contest 4-1 and were coming off a run to the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game.
First half
Detroit Mercy started the game on a 12-0 lead, with all four shots coming from three-point range.
The 49ers cut the Titan lead to four off a Montre' Gipson three and a Brice Williams jumper.
After much back and forth between the two teams, Detroit Mercy pushed the lead to double figures. The 49ers went into the halftime break trailing 35-22.
Second half
The 49ers came out of the break looking to get back into the contest. The team hit two threes on their 11-0 run to cut the deficit to six with 16:44 to play.
Detroit Mercy ended their run by controlling the rest of the contest. The Titans pushed their lead to 22, and the 49ers struggled to climb out of the hole.
The Titans won the contest 70-49 as the 49ers fell to 4-2 on the year.
Top performers
Charlotte's top scorer of the night was junior guard Williams. He recorded 16 points on 6-14 shooting. Williams also secured eight rebounds with 34 minutes off the bench.
The trio of Jackson Threadgill, Igor Milicic Jr and Gipson all contributed eight points in the game. Threadgill had a stellar performance, recording four assists.
Next up
Charlotte makes their way back home for their first home game since Nov. 14 as they host Presbyterian College on Saturday, Nov. 26. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside Halton Arena, and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.