The Charlotte men's club basketball team hosted the Queen City Classic on Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Belk Gym in Charlotte, N.C.
The event consisted of multiple teams in bracket-style play. The schools that attended the event were North Carolina State University, Duke University, Elon University, Clemson University, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Day one
On the tournament's first day, Charlotte faced off against Elon, NC State and UNC Wilmington.
Head Coach Mac Barfield said the team knew what they needed to do if they hoped to come out on top.
"The key aspect to winning these games is defense. Because at the end of the day, there's going to be some good scorers out here," Barfield said.
The 49ers started their morning with a victory, defeating Elon 74-44. The "J" trio, Jourdan Watkins, Jay Pickett and JJ Skiba, all recorded double-digit points.
Charlotte then took on the NC State Wolfpack. The 49ers defeated the Wolfpack 69-60, marking the program's first win over N.C. State.
This two-game winning streak ended as Charlotte fell short in their last game with UNC Wilmington 56-49. Despite the loss, Charlotte finished the day as the No. 1 seed.
Day two
Due to the draw, Charlotte faced the same three teams in round two.
Barfield said the team needed to cut down on mistakes with a stout defensive approach.
"We have to make sure that we're very disciplined. We're not going to gamble. We have to play smart defense," Barfield said.
Starting the day off against Elon, the 49ers were victorious again, 46-36. Watkins scored in the double-figures, leading the team with 14 points.
Facing NC State again, the 49ers went into the halftime break down 33-27. However, in the second half, Charlotte picked up aggression and secured another win over NC State 59-52.
In the tournament championship, the 49ers took on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The 49ers trailed at the half 31-29 and failed to close the gap in a tight game 69-56.
Barfield said the team is looking to improve regardless of the championship loss and is ready for the future.
"After this tournament, it's time to regroup and focus on getting better before we go to the Battle of the Brickyard," said Barfield.