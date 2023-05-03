The Charlotte men's club basketball team hosted and defeated the South Carolina State University Bulldogs with a buzzer-beating jumper on April 2, 2023.
Before the Bulldogs matchup, the 49ers came off a 40-point win after defeating High Point University 100-60 on March 18 at the Belk Gymnasium.
How it happened
The 49ers were quick to catch a lead in the game. JJ Skiba made back-to-back three-pointers, widening the gap.
Khari Carson became a crucial component in the paint for the 49ers, recording 12 points.
Going into the halftime, the 49ers held 20 point lead.
Despite the team chemistry in the first half, the Bulldogs closed the gap and tied the game with three minutes left.
With 10 seconds remaining, the 49ers possessed the ball with a tied score of 69. Trian Barnes took the ball down the court after receiving a pass and hit the buzzer-beating jumper to secure a 71-69 victory.
"SC State kind of helped us out," said Head Coach Mac Barfield. "They called a timeout with 10 seconds left, allowing me to draw something up on the board. I looked across the roster, and I looked at Trian. I know he has been here before, and I know he has made this play before, so I knew he could do it."
Since the beginning of the season, Barfield has developed a team motto with the 49ers, "We Over Me," to embrace the team effort mentality.
"At the end of the day, we are always 'We Over Me,'" Barfield said. "This team battled. They tried to tear us apart, but we stayed together and finished."
All-Tournament team
Concluding the Duke Regionals matchup on March 12, Charlotte's Jourdan Watkins qualified for the all-tournament team after scoring 24 points over the weekend.
Barfield said he felt honored to have one of his players recognized for the effort showcased on the court.
"As a coach, it makes me very proud," Barfield said. "It is good to see all of his hard work paying off and being able to get noticed for it. Just Jourdan won't celebrate this award, as it took a team effort to lead us to the Final 4."