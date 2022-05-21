The Charlotte Men's and Women's track teams headed to San Antonio, Texas, for the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament stretching from Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15. The women's squad won their first championship title since 2019, while the men recorded their fourth straight outdoor title.
Men's Results:
The men came out looking for their fourth straight C-USA outdoor title. They earned this with a dominant performance in the tournament.
The 49ers swept the top three spots in the men's 10,000 meter with the distance trio of Hunter White, Paul Arredondo and first-place finisher Nick Scudder. These three also set stadium records in the men's 5,000 meters, with Arredondo leading the charge with a time of 14:20.31.
Scudder, White and Gunner Hogston took three of the top four spots in the men's 3000-meter event, with White winning it. Justin Leaston placed second in the men's 110-meter hurdles, clocking a personal best of 13.55. Donny Lee and Kobe Nevills placed second and third in the 400-meter dash.
Scudder not only finished first in the men's 10,000 meters but also scored the most points of anyone in the tournament with 28.
Women's Results:
This title win for the Charlotte women's team was their first since 2019. Similarily to 2019, it came down to the 4x400 relay to bring the 49ers into first place in the tournament.
Sophomore Ta-Halia Fairman's outstanding leg of the 4x400 relay won the event and pushed the 49ers to first in the tournament and clinched the title. Fairman also won the women's 100-meter and 200-meter races with times of 11.48 and 23.34, respectively. She is the first C-USA athlete to win both events since 2017.
Maya Singletary, who won the women's 400-meter last year, defended her title with a time of 52.09. This makes her the first repeat champion in the women's 400m since 1998-99, when Tulane's Lana Garner took the title in back-to-back years.
Elizabeth Bailey set a personal best in the women's javelin with a distance of 51.09 meters to break her previous record by nearly six meters and finish second in the event.
Conference Accolades:
Fairman, who had a significant contribution to the women's team clinching the title, was named the C-USA Female Track Athlete of the Event.
Bob Olesen, the Head Coach of both track & field teams, was named the men's and women's track and field Coach of the Year. He also received this honor back in 2018, which he followed up in 2019 with the Outdoor Coach of the Year title and then the Indoor Coach of the Year the following season. This is the 30th honor of Olesen's storied career at Charlotte.
Next Up:
The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the participants for the outdoor track and field preliminary competitions on Thursday, May 19.
The women's team had six athletes qualify in seven different events, with the 4x400 squad making the cut. The men's squad had four athletes participating in four various events.
Leaston is the only 49er who will be in the top 10 in their respective event, as the eighth seed in Men's 110-meter hurdle preliminaries.
Charlotte's participants will be:
MEN:
Nickolas Scudder (Men 5000 Meter Run Prelims & Men 10000 Meter Run Prelims)
Paul Arredondo (Men 5000 Meter Run Prelims)
Justin Leaston (Men 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims)
D'Andre Hayes (Men 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims)
WOMEN:
Ta-Halia Fairman (Women 100 Meter Dash Prelims & Women 200 Meter Dash Prelims)
Maya Singletary (Women 400 Meter Dash Prelims)
Louise Lounes (Women 5000 Meter Run Prelims & Women 10000 Meter Run Prelims)
Alina Rovnak (Women 10000 Meter Run Prelims)
Sarah Brown (Women Pole Vault Prelims)
Elizabeth Bailey (Women Javelin Throw Prelims)
Charlotte team (Women 4x400 Meter Relay Prelims)
The preliminary events are scheduled from May 25 through May 28. Indiana University will be hosting the east preliminaries, where Charlotte will be competing. Western action will be held at the University of Arkansas.
Those who qualify for their respective region will move on to the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place in Eugene, Ore., from June 8 to June 11.
