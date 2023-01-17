The Charlotte men's basketball team lost a close game to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners 60-58 on Monday, Jan. 16, in Halton Arena.
With the loss, Charlotte sits No. 6 in the Conference USA (C-USA) standings with a 12-6 record, winning just two of their last five games.
UTEP bounced back from their nail-biting defeat against Rice with the win over Charlotte, improving their record to 10-8 and matching the 49ers 3-4 conference record.
After trailing 33-27 at halftime, the 49ers outscored the Miners in the second half 31-27, just narrowly missing their fourth victory against a C-USA opponent this season.
Charlotte's sophomore forward Aly Khalifa commanded nine of Charlotte's 28 rebounds. Sophomore guard Lu'Cye Patterson finished with a season-high-tying seven assists while conversely committing four of Charlotte's 14 costly turnovers.
First half
Charlotte opened their MLK day game with a stellar first eight minutes of the half, creating a 13-point deficit.
JT 🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/joNpYrs5wE— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 16, 2023
Igor Miličić Jr., Khalifa, Brice Williams and Montre' Gipson led the way for the 49ers, recording multiple buckets early.
This hot start was a flash in the pan for Charlotte, who gave up the lead with a little over four minutes left in the first half. Shamar Givance gave the Miners a 26-25 their first game lead off a layup.
UTEP diligently crept into the lead, chiseling a six-point lead by the half.
The Miners led 33-27 heading into the break.
Second half
In the second half, Concord, N.C., native Jackson Threadgill took control of the 49ers, leading the charge toward attempted victory.
The junior guard scored nine points in the second half, but his attempts remained futile as the Miners held on to win.
In the last few moments, Charlotte had multiple open looks for a game-tying basket but was ultimately outrebounded by UTEP.
very loud pic.twitter.com/c3RThVgh58— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 16, 2023
UTEP junior guard Tae Hardy put up an intimidating 19 points to ensure victory for the Miners, securing their first away game triumph.
Top performers
Threadgill led the 49ers offensively with 11 points on 5-11 shooting. Threadgill rounded out his performance with a pair of rebounds and steals each.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Folkes came off the bench with eight points as well, shooting 4-4 in his 21 minutes on the court.
Khalifa's solid effort recorded nine points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes. He was 1-2 from beyond the arc while protecting the paint with two blocks.
FINAL NUMBERSJT 11p/2r/2sAly 9p/9r/2b/1aTre’ 8p/5r/1a/1s/1bZay 8p/2r/1a/1bBrice 8p/3rKye 7p/7a/1r pic.twitter.com/tAEFAt2zeg— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 16, 2023
Next up
Charlotte travels to the Murphy Center to play Middle Tennessee State University at their home in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The 11-7 Blue Raiders welcome the 12-6 49ers on Thursday, Jan. 19, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. The game will also be available for streaming through ESPN+.