The Charlotte men's basketball team takes on the University of North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. in Denton, Texas.
Charlotte is coming off a 62-53 win against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), snapping a three-game losing streak. The 49ers now sit at 14-10 overall with a Conference USA (C-USA) record of 5-8.
With the win over UTEP, Charlotte took over the No. 9 spot in the C-USA standings.
The game will test to see if Charlotte can contend with a top team in the conference after a disappointing second-half showing against the C-USA's top team, Florida Atlantic University, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Scouting the 49ers
Excellent three-point shooting and strong defense prevailed Charlotte to victory over UTEP. Montre' Gipson led the team with 15 points, all coming from the three point line as he shot 5-of-7.
in his 💰Tre' with 12. pic.twitter.com/IzlvtjdySs— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
Lu'Cye Patterson trailed behind with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Both starting guards will need great performances against the top-scoring defense in the C-USA. As a team, Charlotte shot 48% from the three point line, which will be critical against the conference's top defense.
Aly Khalifa returned against the UTEP Miners after missing two games dealing with COVID-19. Having Khalifa back is crucial for the team, as he is the leader in rebounds and second in assists.
Brice Williams, who leads the team in scoring, will look to have a prominent role against a tough North Texas defense after coming off a nine-point game.
5 ➡️ 3 pic.twitter.com/4TaDVUr3X5— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
Scouting the Mean Green
North Texas comes into the contest after a thrilling double-overtime win over the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers.
Toughest.Team.Wins. pic.twitter.com/1KnBvv5QJR— North Texas Basketball (@MeanGreenMBB) February 10, 2023
North Texas is one of the premier teams in the conference, as they sit in second place with an overall record of 20-5 and a C-USA record of 11-3.
North Texas is led by Tylor Perry, who averages 17.6 points per game. On top of that, North Texas has four players who average double-digit scoring.
BIG GUARD 💪📺 ESPN+#GMG pic.twitter.com/jDMEnCEPiG— North Texas Basketball (@MeanGreenMBB) February 10, 2023
North Texas finds its strength in defense. The Mean Green hold opponents to 56 points per game which is third in the nation. However, being a great defense hasn't always equaled great offense for the Mean Green, as they rank last in the C-USA for scoring, averaging 61.78 points.
Keys to a Charlotte win
This matchup will be a defensive standoff as North Texas and Charlotte are the top two scoring defenses in the C-USA.
Charlotte must find their offense quickly and often by looking to Khalifa and Williams. The 49ers fell apart in the second half against FAU, so Charlotte must find balance through guard play from Gipson and Patterson.
Charlotte will also need stout play from Isaiah Folkes and Igor Miličić Jr off the bench. If Charlotte can do these things, they can pull off the upset.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the North Texas Mean Green in the Super Pit on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Denton, Texas. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be streaming on ESPN+.