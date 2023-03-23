On Wednesday, March 22, the Charlotte men's basketball team bested the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels 71-68 to be crowned the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational champion in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the Ocean Center.
Trophies are fun. pic.twitter.com/gQnpGqX7AQ— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the feat is the culmination of the team's hard work.
"It feels good. Finishing the season with a victory, there are only probably three teams that will do that, and right now, we are one of them. So I'm really thankful that right now the guys get to enjoy that," said Sanchez.
Guard Brice Williams took home the MVP honors for his consistent play on the court for the 49ers on their way to becoming champions.
MVP 💚 pic.twitter.com/IU3fcFTklA— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
"I'm really happy for Brice to be named the tournament MVP. As he journeys and grows, he tries to become his best version. I think that's a big stepping stone for him to understand what it takes to be that type of a player, and I'm hoping this can springboard him forward to be the best athlete he can be," said Sanchez.
With the victory, Charlotte gets to take home the trophy and be one of the few teams in Division I basketball to end their season with a win. The 49ers end their season with a 22-14 record, the most wins the program has had since the 2000-01 season.
@CharlotteMBB @CBITourney Champions!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/nIXNYIyHap— Sam Perry (@Sam_P_Sports) March 22, 2023
"It feels great. It's my first postseason championship win since I've been here, and it feels great; it feels unreal," said starting center Aly Khalifa.
Athletic Director Mike Hill said he was happy to see how his basketball program performed on national television.
"I think anytime you win a tournament and a championship, it's important and a big deal. This is an opportunity for our team to grow," said Hill. "We are excited for the guys that worked really hard for their chance to play. They wanted to continue their season, which is why we came here, and they showed us why they wanted to come to play."
First half
Charlotte came out of the gates firing.
"We had some juice in the tank. I think whatever we did this morning was good, and we didn't drain them," said Sanchez. "They shot the ball well and defended well in the first half. We gave ourselves a cushion."
Khalifa led the way scoring the first eight points for Charlotte as they jumped out to an 8-5 lead.
The 49ers went on a 13-0 run to go up 18-5 at the 12:37 mark, wasting no time building a lead.
Montre' Gipson found Khalifa off the pick and roll, leading to an easy layup as Charlotte led 28-12 with 8:40 left in the opening half.
Khalifa closed out the first half with a layup to put the 49ers ahead 42-24 going into halftime.
+18 pic.twitter.com/IdpWhpEzer— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
Charlotte led the way to start the game, with Khalifa scoring 14 points on 6-6 shooting while also grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists.
The 49ers also won the rebound battle over Eastern Kentucky 15-9.
Second half
Former Charlotte 49er Cooper Robb opened the second half with a three for the Colonels to cut the Charlotte lead down to 42-27.
Eastern Kentucky went on a 7-0 run but was ended by a layup from Williams as Charlotte led 47-34 with 16:28 left.
Isaiah Cozart hit a layup for the Colonels as they trailed 58-49 with under 10 to play.
Free throws cut the Charlotte lead to 69-65 with 1:18 left.
Robb drained another three in his attempt at a revenge game to cut the 49ers' lead down to 69-68 with 51 seconds left.
Charlotte was trying to drain out the clock and was running out of time as Khalifa found Gipson, who drove to the basket, but instead of forcing a contested shot with the time low, found Isaiah Folkes, who made a layup to put the 49ers ahead 71-68.
Eastern Kentucky had possession with 18 seconds left, and the 49ers' defense stood firm as Robb attempted a game-tying three, which Williams blocked.
Cozart recovered the rebound and passed out to Tayshawn Comer, who forced a contested shot in front of Igor Miličić Jr. However, the shot fell short, hitting the front of the rim.
The winning plays. 💚🏆 pic.twitter.com/OHWHSiKISm— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 23, 2023
"It felt good getting that block. Sealing the game, it was big. I didn't have much of a scoring role tonight," said Williams. "The defensive stop at the end was key. Defense wins games; offense sells tickets."
Charlotte secured the victory taking home the trophy 71-68.
CHAMPS 💚 pic.twitter.com/7an3qRdXg9— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
Stars of the game
Khalifa led the way in the Championship game scoring 20 points on 8-9 shooting along with four rebounds and four assists, contributing to the team and being an offensive anchor.
In his final collegiate game, Gipson came in clutch for the 49ers knocking down back-to-back threes to maintain the lead. On the night, he scored 13 points on 4-5 shooting with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
"Today, he stepped up; he was big and really helped us. Knocked down those huge threes in transition," said Sanchez. "He did a really good job; happy for him."
Robb controlled the game for Eastern Kentucky, scoring 17 points with three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Down the stretch, he was on fire for the Colonels, trying to will his team to the win, but a Williams block ended the opportunity.
Next up
Charlotte enters the offseason with a wave of momentum not many teams get to experience ending the year with a win, getting to take that championship mentality to work as they gear up for next season.
"Not only does it give us momentum heading into next season because we ended the season on a win, but it just shows that the culture we built can last," said Williams.