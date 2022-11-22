The Charlotte men's basketball traveled down to Conway, S.C., to participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 17-20. The 49ers ran to the championship game before falling to the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) 60-54.
The tournament consisted of notable teams, including three NCAA tournament teams and two NIT teams from last year.
Charlotte won their first two games against Boise State University and the University of Tulsa to advance to the championship. The team took on UMass, where they fell short of the title, losing 60-54.
Here is how the tournament went down for Charlotte.
Game one: vs. Boise State (54-42)
The first game against the reigning Mountain West champions was a defensive battle where Charlotte prevailed.
Charlotte's defense played tremendously in the first half holding the Broncos to only 11 points and four field goals.
The game was neck and neck until an Isaiah Folkes steal and layup, along with a three-pointer from Robert Braswell IV, gave Charlotte a 16-8 lead.
Charlotte never took their foot off the gas after that, going into the half up 28-11.
Charlotte continued their dominant performance in the second half by recording three three-pointers after making only one in the first half.
schlappa pic.twitter.com/1WZbCwgA94— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 18, 2022
Charlotte ended the night with a 54-42 win.
The top performers for Charlotte were Brice Williams and Aly Khalifa.
Williams had 12 points and was 2-3 from three. Khalifa finished the night with 10 points, five boards and five assists.
The win moved Charlotte to 3-0 for the first time since 2012.
Game two: vs. Tulsa (68-65)
The second game for Charlotte was against Tulsa and was an offensive clinic from both teams.
Charlotte scored a whopping 40 points in the first half shooting 55% from the field. Ball movement was paramount for Charlotte in the game, as they had 17 assists.
A pair of first half frames. 📸Shooting 55 percent from the field.That’s good, right? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TMELd8j3vx— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 19, 2022
After having a 13-point lead at the half, Tulsa came out hot in the second half.
Tulsa guard Sam Griffin hit four consecutive threes, and halfway through the second, Tulsa regained a 53-51 lead.
With about five minutes left, Charlotte began attacking the paint, regaining the lead. Once again, Tulsa closed the gap, making it a three-point game.
The Golden Hurricane had a final shot from three that Igor Milicic Jr. blocked.
what legends are made of.CLT 62TULSA 602nd 3:41 pic.twitter.com/bTDlOkfTed— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 19, 2022
Khalifa recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Game three: vs. UMass (60-54)
Charlotte struggled out of the gate as UMass took a quick 12-2 lead in the championship game.
Charlotte had no answer for UMass' offense in the first half as they went 5-6 from beyond the arc.
Charlotte stuck around in the first half. The play from Milicic and Khalifa was vital, as they recorded straight field goals to narrow it to six.
tough lay pic.twitter.com/GI8B3GKdmB— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 20, 2022
However, UMass held onto a 38-28 lead at the half.
Charlotte was able to tighten up defensively in the second half holding UMass to 30% shooting, and Charlotte ended the night with nine steals.
However, Charlotte was not efficient on offense either, shooting 32% from the field.
However, Charlotte did not give up easily, as they cut it to four in the final minute.
certified bucket getter, Tre' is. pic.twitter.com/4FuLzTEp3C— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 20, 2022
Charlotte could not complete the comeback, and UMass won the championship 60-54.
Khalifa and Milicic were crucial for Charlotte, as they had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Next up
Charlotte is on the road again as they travel to Detroit to take on the Detroit Mercy Titans.
More basketball...this time in the Motor City.Gonna need y'all rather early tomorrow afternoon‼️😤#GoldStandard⛏️https://t.co/IWLMlAaAsX— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 22, 2022
The game is at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, inside Calihan Hall. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.