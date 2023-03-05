The Charlotte men's basketball team dropped a double-overtime battle in the regular season finale against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Saturday, March 4.
The 49ers fell to the Blazers 93-91 in a back-and-forth battle until the end. With the loss, Charlotte falls to 18-13 overall and 9-11 in Conference USA (C-USA) play.
"I am proud of the effort the team put in after one day of preparation and a road contest," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "The guys locked into a game plan to face a physical UAB squad."
The contest marked the final regular season C-USA game for the 49ers as they move to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) for the 2023-24 season.
First half
The Blazers got out to a fast start in the first minute claiming a 5-0 lead off a layup from Tavin Lovan and a three from Jordan Walker.
The 49ers tied things up at seven at the 15:53 mark when Brice Williams drained a three.
Jackson Threadgill followed it up with a jumper to give Charlotte its first contest lead.
After 10 minutes of play, Javian Davis pushed the UAB lead to three, 20-17. Threadgill nailed a free throw with 7:54 to go in the half to tie the game at 23.
After Montre' Gipson made a layup at the 7:04 mark, the game remained scoreless for three minutes. Finally, Threadgill ended the drought with a three to give Charlotte a 28-25 lead.
The teams continued to go back and forth, fighting for control. UAB's KJ Buffen hit a free throw to make it 32-32 with 21 seconds to go in the half.
Charlotte could not get anything going on the other end, and the game went into the break tied at 32.
Second half
The Blazers scored the first points of the second half when Trey Jemison converted on a jumper to make it 34-32. A Lu'Cye Patterson three gave the 49ers its first half lead, 41-40, at the 16:04 mark.
The lead would not be larger than two for the next seven minutes until Gipson made a layup to put the 49ers up 56-52.
The Blazers answered with seven straight points from Walker to extend the lead to 59-56 with 7:50 to go.
With 2:50 remaining, Eric Gaines hit a layup to put the Blazers up six, 73-67. However, the 49ers tied things up with a 6-0 run led by Gipson, Williams and Igor Miličić Jr.
The Blazers snapped the run when Jemison recorded a put-back slam to make it 75-73.
The 49ers got a final chance, and they would not squander it as Patterson drove to the basket, tying the game at 75. Walker had a chance to end the game but missed a three at the buzzer.
At the end of regulation, the contest was tied at 75.
First overtime
Williams started the first extra period quickly as he made a fadeaway jumper to give the 49ers a slim two-point lead.
UAB continued to find an answer as Walker drained a three to give the Blazers a 78-77 lead with 4:16 to go.
The teams continued to battle things out, swapping the lead seven times in the period. With five seconds to go and the 49ers down two, Patterson was fouled and made both free throws to force a second overtime.
Second overtime
Walker continued to carry the Blazers as he poured in five more points to give UAB the 89-86 lead with 2:52 to go.
On the next offensive possession for Charlotte, Williams hit a three to tie the game once again.
A Lovan dunk put UAB back out front with 2:09 to go. The next minute remained scoreless until Patterson hit two more free throws to tie the game at 91.
With 23 seconds left, Lovan scored the game's last points on a layup. The 49ers had one final chance, but Williams could not make the three at the horn.
UAB won the back-and-forth slugfest 93-91.
Top performers
UAB's Walker led the game in scoring with 41 points and eight three-pointers. He also recorded six assists and four rebounds in the contest.
Williams recorded another 30-point performance as he finished with 32 points on 12-24 shooting, six rebounds and three blocks.
Threadgill, Gipson and Patterson all finished in double digits in the contest, while Miličić had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Takeaways
The 49ers brought the fight in the contest against the No. 3 seed UAB but still have work to do in the C-USA tournament next week.
The 49ers, who rank second in the C-USA in scoring defense, must remain stout to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Williams will be crucial in the tournament, and if the team wants to go far, they will need him to step up. Over the last three games, Williams is averaging 25.7 points per game on shooting clips of 53% from the field and 47% from the three.
Next up
The 49ers will be back in action in the C-USA tournament on March 8-11.
The No. 5 seed Charlotte will take on the No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee State University in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on ESPN+.