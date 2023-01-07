The Charlotte men's basketball team fell to the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers 62-60 on Thursday, Jan. 5.
With the loss, the 49ers fall to 11-4 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA (C-USA) play.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team has much to improve in their upcoming matchups.
"We just made too many casual plays," said Sanchez.
"When we watch this film, we will see that we lost that one due to the lack of discipline. We didn't make the tough physical blockout plays that we needed to. We always want to try to become the best version of ourselves."
First half
The game was back and forth, with both teams looking to gain control early on. The 49ers led 13-9 with 11:58 remaining.
The 49ers extended the lead to 18-9 with 10:35 left after Lu'Cye Patterson scored on a layup.
The Panthers battled back to tie the game at 24 apiece with 4:30 left. A Montre' Gipson three with four seconds left tied the game for the 49ers at 33 all.
The contest was tied 33-33 heading into the halftime break.
Second half
The 49ers took a five-point lead out of the break as Aly Khalifa and Patterson recorded buckets. The Panthers refused to go away, though, as with 14:13 left in the game Seth Pinkney hit a layup to tie the game at 44.
The Panthers pushed their lead to six with ten minutes to go as Denver Jones hit a three.
An Igor Miličić Jr. layup tied the game at 60 with 3:06 to play. At the 1:55 mark, FIU's Arturo Dean recorded a layup to give the Panthers a 62-60 lead.
The 49ers could not score from then on, falling to the Panthers by two.
Stars of the game
Aly Khalifa led the 49ers in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Ten of his 15 points were scored in the second half.
Gipson followed Khalifa, scoring 14 points on a 5-of-8 shooting.
Brice Williams ended the night with ten points for the 49ers.
Next up
Charlotte will play Florida Atlantic University on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be available to stream on CUSA.tv.