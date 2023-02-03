The Charlotte men's basketball team came up short against the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers 57-54 on Thursday, Feb. 2, inside Halton Arena.
The 49ers, who are now 4-7 in Conference USA (C-USA) play, allowed FIU to secure their fourth consecutive win.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team fought hard to the end.
"We keep taking teams to the wire," said Sanchez. "We needed to make some more plays on the defensive and offensive ends to close out these close games."
First half
Guard Lu'Cye Patterson scored first for the 49ers, being sent to the free-throw line and making both attempts.
Jackson Threadgill hit a mid-range jumper giving the 49ers a 4-3 lead with 17:45 left in the half.
Charlotte and FIU kept going back and forth, switching leads.
With 2:02 left in the half, Charlotte's Brice Williams hit a layup to give the 49ers a 25-23 lead.
FIU guard Denver Jones tied the game at 25 apiece just 15 seconds later.
The next minute was scoreless as both teams struggled to regain the lead.
Williams made two free throws at the 20-second mark to give the 49ers a brief lead before Jones answered back with another layup.
Both teams had fought hard by halftime, entering the locker room tied at 27.
Second half
Williams started the second half by draining a three-pointer, followed by a layup from Patterson.
Free throws were vital for the 49ers, as the team drained 16 of 20 from the line.
FIU earned their fair share of free throws, putting them up 39-36 with 12 minutes remaining. Jones put up 22 points for FIU and managed four steals, becoming a problem for the 49ers down the stretch.
With six minutes remaining, Charlotte cut the lead to one off a Williams three, putting them down 49-48 with 6:09 remaining.
In the final minute, Patterson was sent to the line and gave the 49ers a one-point lead, 54-53.
A jumper from Jones and two free throws from Javaunte Hawkins gave the Panthers a 57-54 with four seconds.
The 49ers could not get anything going to secure the team's defeat.
Takeaways
Despite the hard-fought loss, Williams was the leading scorer recording 27 points and going 7-7 at the line.
Guard Montre' Gipson led the team with ten rebounds, helping the 49ers without center Aly Khalifa.
Khalifa was out for the game after testing positive for COVID-19. He is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Florida Atlantic University (FAU).
Next up
The 49ers stay at Halton Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, to compete against No. 19 FAU. Charlotte has yet to beat a ranked opponent at home since the 2009-10 season when they defeated the No. 15 Temple University Owls 74-64.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.