The Charlotte men's basketball team earned their first-ever road win over the Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Ruston, La.
With the win, the 49ers move to 16-11 overall and 7-9 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. This is the first time the team has won back-to-back games since December 2022.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team is starting to put things together.
"Winning on the road in this league is really hard," said Sanchez. "We want to continue to stay the course by putting those blinders on what is ahead."
First half
The 49ers jumped out to an early lead on an 8-0 run. Montre' Gipson and Aly Khalifa hit two threes out of the gate to set the game's tempo.
where he left off. pic.twitter.com/3CvTdG989k— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 18, 2023
The Bulldogs battled back, closing the lead to 10-6 off an Isaiah Crawford jumper at the 15:35 mark. LA Tech's Kaleb Stewart drained a three to tie the game at 12 apiece with 14 minutes to go.
The 49ers went on a 10-2 run to open things up, pushing the lead to 22-14.
takeover pic.twitter.com/Azn3GwiO90— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 18, 2023
Charlotte's Brice Williams hit a three with 8:40 remaining to make it an 11-point lead, 29-18.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to eight, but that was the closest the game would get until the second half.
Charlotte finished the half strong with a 10-0 run pushing the lead to 18. The 49ers led at the halftime break 48-30.
HALF | CLT 48 LAT 30🤷♂️Aly with 13 pic.twitter.com/NyjRA6snSS— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 18, 2023
Second half
In the first eight minutes of the half, both teams went back and forth, fighting for control. The Bulldogs cut the lead to five with 8:53 to go when Crawford hit a jumper.
Khalifa and Igor Miličić Jr. made shots to end the LA Tech run making it 62-53. However, the Bulldogs would not go away, cutting the lead to three with five minutes remaining.
The contest remained scoreless until the 1:36 mark when Khalifa muscled his way into the paint giving the 49ers a 67-61 lead.
22 for the big man. pic.twitter.com/clwcdD2217— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 18, 2023
Crawford did all he could to keep LA Tech in the game, but it would not be enough as free throws from Williams and Lu'Cye Patterson iced the game.
Charlotte held onto the win 74-67.
scored more than they did.2-0 weekend.big one at home, Thursday.#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/bQ17lOLDGR— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 18, 2023
Takeaways
The 49ers have returned to form after a 24-point loss to the North Texas University Mean Green on Feb. 11. Charlotte won back-to-back games for the first time since December 2022 when they knocked off Middle Tennessee State University and LA Tech.
Khalifa has been the catalyst for the team and had a stellar performance against the Bulldogs with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The 49ers will need him to continue to produce at a high level if they hope to go far in the C-USA tournament.
Guard play was huge in the seven-point over the Bulldogs. Williams scored 15 points on 6-9 shooting and went 1-2 from three. Patterson recorded 14 points and one rebound while being a perfect 5-5 from the line.
With four games remaining in the season, Charlotte is No. 6 in the C-USA standings and can continue to climb with wins over Rice University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 23, when they take on the University of North Texas Mean Green inside Halton Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.