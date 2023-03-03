Charlotte men's basketball team hosts their last regular season game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. on Senior Day.
The men's team is coming from a 78-73 loss against the University of Texas at San Antonio on March 2. As an effect of the other games in the Conference USA (C-USA), the 49ers secured the No. 5 seed for the C-USA tournament on March 8-11 in Frisco, Texas.
final. pic.twitter.com/DIumQqbTOJ— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Matchup history
Saturday will be the 53rd all-time meeting between Charlotte and UAB and the 24th time the teams have played in Halton Arena. The Blazers lead the series 33-19 and 13-10 in Halton Arena.
This will be the first time UAB is back in Halton after the COVID-19-affected season in 2020-21. Earlier this season, the two teams met in Birmingham, and UAB won 76-68 on Dec. 22.
Scouting the Blazers
The Blazers are on a five-game winning streak and have won nine out of the last ten. The only loss came against the University of North Texas in double overtime. The Blazers hold a 22-8 overall season record and are 13-6 in C-USA.
The 2021-22 C-USA Player of the Year Jordan Walker leads the Blazers. He is the C-USA's leading scorer, averaging 22.4 points per game. Walker shoots 42% from the field and almost 39% from beyond the arc.
Jelly hits his 100th 3FG of the season!He joins Robert Vaden and @CoachAK13 as the only Blazers to reach that mark in a season twice. pic.twitter.com/5gjBvW3oyY— UAB Men's Basketball (@UAB_MBB) February 26, 2023
Scouting Charlotte
The 49ers post an 18-12 overall record and are 9-10 in C-USA play.
Brice Williams and Aly Khalifa lead Charlotte, averaging 12.8 and 12 points per game, respectively. Williams achieved his second consecutive double-double against UTSA, scoring 20 points and having 11 rebounds.
and...............one pic.twitter.com/TW49bIOZj2— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Khalifa recorded a career-high of 27 points in the matchup versus UTSA.
needed it.from the baseline. pic.twitter.com/mgnjftmgik— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Senior Montre' Gipson leads the team in steals having 31 in the 30 games played while starting every game this season. Khalifa and Lu'Cye Patterson lead the team in turnovers averaging 1.6 and 1.4 per game, respectively.
Saturday will be the 49er's last regular season game in C-USA as they join the American Athletic Conference in the 2023-2024 season.
Senior Day
This year the Charlotte men's basketball team is honoring four seniors: Gipson, Josh Aldrich, Regin Larson and manager Jonathan Mebane will be recognized for their achievements.
Honoring a super special trio tomorrow afternoon‼️🤞Hear what some special people in their lives had to say as they get ready to walk on the court at Halton for the final time. 💚#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/aaJzfQlLKF— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on UAB in the final regular season game on Saturday, March 4, inside Halton Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on Stadium.