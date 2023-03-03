Charlotte/UAB MB preview

The Charlotte men's basketball team during a basketball game against Western Kentucky University on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

 Photo by Chris Crews

Charlotte men's basketball team hosts their last regular season game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. on Senior Day. 

The men's team is coming from a 78-73 loss against the University of Texas at San Antonio on March 2. As an effect of the other games in the Conference USA (C-USA), the 49ers secured the No. 5 seed for the C-USA tournament on March 8-11 in Frisco, Texas.

Matchup history 

Saturday will be the 53rd all-time meeting between Charlotte and UAB and the 24th time the teams have played in Halton Arena. The Blazers lead the series 33-19 and 13-10 in Halton Arena. 

This will be the first time UAB is back in Halton after the COVID-19-affected season in 2020-21. Earlier this season, the two teams met in Birmingham, and UAB won 76-68 on Dec. 22. 

Scouting the Blazers 

The Blazers are on a five-game winning streak and have won nine out of the last ten. The only loss came against the University of North Texas in double overtime. The Blazers hold a 22-8 overall season record and are 13-6 in C-USA. 

The 2021-22 C-USA Player of the Year Jordan Walker leads the Blazers. He is the C-USA's leading scorer, averaging 22.4 points per game. Walker shoots 42% from the field and almost 39% from beyond the arc. 

Scouting Charlotte 

The 49ers post an 18-12 overall record and are 9-10 in C-USA play. 

Brice Williams and Aly Khalifa lead Charlotte, averaging 12.8 and 12 points per game, respectively. Williams achieved his second consecutive double-double against UTSA, scoring 20 points and having 11 rebounds.

Khalifa recorded a career-high of 27 points in the matchup versus UTSA. 

Senior Montre' Gipson leads the team in steals having 31 in the 30 games played while starting every game this season. Khalifa and Lu'Cye Patterson lead the team in turnovers averaging 1.6 and 1.4 per game, respectively. 

Saturday will be the 49er's last regular season game in C-USA as they join the American Athletic Conference in the 2023-2024 season. 

Senior Day 

This year the Charlotte men's basketball team is honoring four seniors: Gipson, Josh Aldrich, Regin Larson and manager Jonathan Mebane will be recognized for their achievements. 

Looking to gameday

Charlotte will take on UAB in the final regular season game on Saturday, March 4, inside Halton Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on Stadium.