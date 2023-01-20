The Charlotte men's basketball team suffered their second straight loss after a close contest with Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), 62-58, at the Murphy Center on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The 49ers' record sits at 12-7 overall with a 3-5 Conference USA (C-USA) record.
Crucial for both teams in the game were turnovers. Both teams totaled 38 in the game.
The 49ers had 21 of those 38, the most all season for them. MTSU had 17 of their own while leading in points off turnovers with 21 compared to the 14 for the 49ers.
First half
Montre' Gipson started the game with a three to open the scoring.
In the first four minutes, Gipson hit another three giving the 49rs their largest lead of the game of four points, 6-2.
Ball movement on point😮💨 pic.twitter.com/QjvoIvmSUG— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 20, 2023
In the 14th minute, the Blue Raiders tied the game at eight apiece. MTSU went on a 14-2 run before the 49ers fought back with eight minutes remaining.
Gipson continued the scoring, adding the last point of the half for the 49ers.
The half ended with a jumper from MTSU's Teafale Lenard, who cut the lead to one.
Charlotte led heading into the halftime break 27-26.
A cagey first 20 pic.twitter.com/qvoBRtdvQa— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 20, 2023
Second half
Lu'Cye Patterson got things going for the 49ers in the second, nailing a three to put the team up four, 30-26.
Kye gets the scoring started in the second pic.twitter.com/5wMuZphnZo— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 20, 2023
The remaining 15 minutes were mostly a one-possession game, with MTSU extending the lead to five with 14:38 remaining.
The lead changed seven times until the final minute when the score was tied at 53.
MTSU gained a late advantage with a three from Tyler Millin with 40 seconds in the contest. The 49ers trailed by three but had a chance to tie, but Aly Khalifa missed a shot from beyond the arc.
This sent the 49ers into fouling, putting the Blue Raiders at the free throws line. MTSU sealed things by making six free throws in the final 22 seconds.
The last gasp for Charlotte was a Jackson Threadgill three, but it wouldn't be enough as MTSU held onto win 62-58.
Final. pic.twitter.com/GiKbGtcnBm— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 20, 2023
Top performers
Gipson led the way for the 49ers, recording 17 points on 5-9 shooting. He also had two threes in the game's early going.
Patterson had a solid performance with 13 points on 4-6 shooting and three rebounds.
Kye brings us level pic.twitter.com/O0HvI7uksK— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 20, 2023
Camryn Weston was the Blue Raiders leading the scoring with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Next up
The Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 21, as they face off against Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in Diddle Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.