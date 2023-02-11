The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners 62-53 in the Don Haskins Center for the first time since the 2013-14 season on Thursday, Feb. 9, in El Paso, Texas.
With the victory, Charlotte improved to 14-10 on the season while moving to 5-8 in Conference-USA (C-USA) play. UTEP fell to 11-13 on the year and 4-9 in the C-USA.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team played excellently in the win.
"They are an excellent defensive team. We are really happy about the win. Especially on the road," said Sanchez. "Winning on the road is hard, man. We just wanted to win."
First half
Charlotte came out strong in the first half, with a 9-2 lead off thanks to four Igor Miličić Jr. free throws and a Montre’ Gipson three-pointer.
Igor is 4-of-4 from the line in a fascinating start.oh, Kye laid it in too.CLT 6UTEP 01st 17:36 pic.twitter.com/JFDG8GOME8— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
The 49ers maintained their strong lead until the Miners went on a 7-0 scoring run with about 10 minutes remaining in the first half. The run led to UTEP claiming their first game lead off a free throw by Calvin Solomon, making it 20-19.
UTEP extended the lead to six after four costly Charlotte turnovers to give them a 25-19 lead with 6:21 remaining.
Then, the game went into a stalemate, with nobody scoring for three minutes.
Charlotte closed out the first half on a 9-3 run backed by solid three-point shooting. The 49ers led 34-30 at the half.
HALF | CLT 34 UTEP 30😤🔥🤌 pic.twitter.com/87ymATsStF— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
Second half
Tae Hardy scored the first basket for UTEP in the second half on a fast break to make it a two-point game with Charlotte ahead 34-32.
Gipson and Miličić separated Charlotte with multiple threes to go up 43-33 two minutes into the second half.
Charlotte was up by 17 with 13 minutes remaining which was the game's most significant lead.
Montre' Gipson has 15 points.We lead by 17. pic.twitter.com/mqvBzsI7v1— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
UTEP battled out of their lull in the second half to give the home crowd something to hold onto but could not seal the deal, never managing to get within five points of Charlotte's lead. The 49ers recorded a 62-53 victory over the Miners.
takeover kye ➡️ iggy.YES!!!! pic.twitter.com/H6n6JCcOTN— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
Stars of the game
Gipson led the 49ers in scoring, shooting 5-7 from behind the arc for 15 points while also bringing in six rebounds and dishing out one assist.
Gipson said he needed to step up in the contest.
"I feel like I've been letting my team down on that side [offensive] of the court, and I felt like I needed to help them out," said Gipson. "My teammates found me, and I was comfortable with my shot."
Lu'Cye Patterson had a stat-stuffing night as he led the team to the victory scoring 10 points with seven rebounds and six assists.
Isaiah Folkes was the spark plug for the 49ers off the bench providing pivotal defense and energy in front of a hostile crowd. Folkes provided eight points, with six of them coming off dunks. He also contributed one rebound, one assist and a steal.
yam. pic.twitter.com/tPYpJIhkRg— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 10, 2023
Folkes said the alley-oop dunk was a momentum shifter.
"I thought we just needed to get it defensively," said Folkes. "That [alley-oop] was exciting, and it killed their atmosphere."
What's next
Charlotte will be back in action when they travel to Denton, Texas, to take on the University of North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.