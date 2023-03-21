Byron Dinkins, a former collegiate and professional athlete, is now a Charlotte men's basketball coaching staff member. As director of player development, Dinkins plays a crucial role in the players' success on and off the court.
Playing career
Before Dinkins coached, he played for the Charlotte men's basketball team from 1985-89. During his career, Dinkins scored 1,657 points, with 513 career assists and 137 three-pointers.
He was named Sun Belt Player of the Year in 1988. Dinkins is one of two 49ers to earn the honor.
After playing at Charlotte, Dinkins went pro and played two seasons in the NBA. He started his career with the Houston Rockets during the 1989-90 season and split time between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers in 1990-91.
A leader of men
Dinkins started coaching in 2010 at the Northside Christian Academy and then moved to Carmel Christian School in 2016. He had a coaching record of 210-30 with four North Carolina state championships.
Dinkins said his role as a director of player development consists of various things.
"My role involves on-court stuff with basketball and off-court stuff with classes and life. It is meant to develop them as people and young men," said Dinkins.
Dinkins graduated with a degree in human services and said it has helped him succeed in his coaching career.
"Human services and public relations had me dealing with kids," said Dinkins. "I was kind of heading that way towards education, so it helped me to communicate, and I like dealing with young people and helping them develop and understand future goals and roles."
Dinkins said the main thing he tells players about navigating the student-athlete experience is to roll with the punches.
"It is a fine line, and you asked to do a lot as an athlete. You spend a lot of your time in the gym and the weight room getting ready to go through a season. During the season, you have classes and study hall, so it can be tough, but I tell them all the time it can be done and has been done," said Dinkins.
In his fourth season as the director of player development, Dinkins said he is homegrown and representing the city and university is unbelievable.
"I am a hometown kid born and raised. Just to come back and see the next generation and impart some wisdom and things I've learned over my career into them is a joy," said Dinkins.
Hall of fame inductee
Dinkins is one of eight players with their jersey hanging in the rafters of Halton Arena. On Oct. 20, 2022, Dinkins was announced as a member of the second class in the Charlotte Athletics Hall of Fame.
Athletic Director Mike Hill honored Dinkins for his work and achievements in front of the men's basketball team at the end of practice. Dinkins said the induction caught him by surprise.
"I wondered where he [Hill] was going with his speech. And then he said we want to welcome you into the second class Hall of Fame players at Charlotte," said Dinkins. "It's just an overwhelming feeling. I'm grateful, blessed, honored and humbled."
Dinkins will be inducted in the fall of 2023 alongside his former coach, Jeff Mullins, and teammate, Henry Williams.