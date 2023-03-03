The Charlotte men's basketball team fell 78-73 to the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday, March 2 in San Antonio.
Despite seeing three different 49ers score in double-digits, the Roadrunners ultimately took home the win on their senior night.
Though it was a tough loss for the night with only a five-point deficit, the 49ers clinched the No. 5 for next week's Conference USA (C-USA) tournament in Frisco, Texas.
First half
In the first four minutes of the contest, the Roadrunners got out to a 9-4 lead. UTSA's Japhet Medor hit a jumper and a free throw to put the team out front.
At the 12:06 mark, a free throw from Charlotte's Isaiah Folkes cut the UTSA lead to three, 14-11. Aly Khalifa followed it up with a three to give the 49ers their first lead of the day, 17-16.
again. pic.twitter.com/mHd0UQRbWC— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Both squads traded blows for the next seven minutes and swapped the lead. With 4:30 to go, Montre' Gipson knocked down a three to push the Charlotte lead to four.
steal ➡️ tre' ➡️ trey pic.twitter.com/qYL0RMqSgW— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
UTSA's DJ Richards hit a jumper off a fastbreak to put the Roadrunners up at the break 38-37.
Second half
Both teams came out of the half looking to gain control. With 12:02 left in the game, Medor hit a three to put UTSA ahead by five.
The Roadrunners opened the game up with 9:05 remaining as John Buggs III drained a three to make it an 11-point game.
Brice Williams, Aly Khalifa and Lu'Cye Patterson each hit shots to cut the lead to 69-68 on a 9-0 run with two minutes to play.
Aly has 25 pic.twitter.com/95FCv820wH— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
UTSA answered with a 6-0 to extend the lead to seven at the 1:01 mark.
Medor and Jacob Germany iced the game the line for the Roadrunners. UTSA held onto win over Charlotte 78-73.
Top performers
Khalifa recorded a career-high of 27 points while shooting 9-13 from the field. He scored 12 in the latter half of the game and secured five rebounds to keep the 49ers in the game down the stretch.
Williams ended the evening with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the 49ers. He shot 8-16 from the floor, including two three-pointers.
15 for Brice.Just gonna keep battling away. pic.twitter.com/Z3oJiamXuQ— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 3, 2023
Sophomore Igor Miličić Jr. finished with 11 points off the bench. He recorded five rebounds and a pair of blocks which was a new career high.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in Halton Arena on March 4 to host the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers in the last game of the season before the C-USA tournament begins. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be available to stream on Stadium.