The Charlotte men's basketball team will travel to Daytona, Fla., to compete in the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI). The single-elimination tournament will begin on March 18.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team could bring the trophy home.
"We've got to shoot it well. And if we shoot it well, then we'll have a legit shot," said Sanchez.
Room for improvement
For the entirety of the regular season, Charlotte has struggled to rebound the basketball ranking No. 350 out of 352 in the nation for rebounds per game.
Sanchez said the 49ers must improve their rebounding to make it far in the tournament.
"We've got to block out, and we've got to do the job. A lot of that comes from experience and having guys who have been in those moments," said Sanchez.
Sanchez emphasized that improving a team's rebounding is difficult unless they are physical on the floor.
Another area the 49ers need to improve upon is their offensive efficiency. Brice Williams and Aly Khalifa have led Charlotte offensively, who average 13.4 and 11.9 points per game, respectively.
If either player underperforms in the tournament, then Charlotte could be in a challenging situation.
"It's really important that at this point in the year, you're leading scorers, your top three, or four scorers, really show up and produce," said Sanchez.
Preparations heading into round one
The 49ers will face off against Western Carolina University (WCU) in round one of the CBI.
Big 12 transfer, Tre Jackson, leads WCU averaging 16 points per game and shooting nearly 44% from beyond the arc.
"We've just got to get to his shots, and he's quick, shifty, a guy that can score 40 on you. We have to ensure we do a good job on that," said Sanchez.
Jackson, Tyzhaun Claude and Vonterius Woolbright are WCU's top three performers. Each player averages around 15 points per game and can hurt the 49ers offensively.
Tournament expectations
Sanchez is confident with the 49ers' current level of play entering the CBI. Sanchez said the 49ers' defense has been stellar all season, and their offense has improved throughout the year.
"When our top scorers show up to the job, things get a lot easier for us," said Sanchez.
The 49ers look to extend their season with a win over WCU, where they will match up against Stetson University or The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the quarterfinals of the CBI.
Sanchez said the team is looking forward to the experience.
"I'm excited to play. I'm not sure when we last had any postseason play. So far, still practicing and playing this time of the year is awesome." said Sanchez.
Where to watch
The tournament's first two rounds will be available on the FloSports network, and the rest of the tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN2.
The 49ers' first-round matchup is set for 5:30 p.m. on March 18. The game will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.