The Charlotte men's basketball team faces the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners in The Don Haskins Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, in El Paso, Texas.
"We are excited to take the last trip to El Paso," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "We want to apply the lessons learned from the last couple of games. We look forward to taking the next step as a group."
Charlotte is coming off three consecutive losses. The 49ers sit at 13-10 overall as they look to regain control of their season against the 11-12 Miners.
The 49ers and the Miners both have a 4-8 Conference USA (C-USA) record and will be duking it out for the No. 9 spot in the conference.
Thursday's matchup will mark the second time the battle of the pickaxes has taken place this season, with UTEP winning 60-58 in a close battle at Halton Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Matchup history
The two teams have played 14 times previously, with the series tied at seven apiece.
Charlotte has lost three of their last four matchups against the Miners and are 2-5 in El Paso.
Scouting Charlotte
In Charlotte's first matchup against the Miners, junior guard Jackson Threadgill led the team with 11 points, while sophomore center Aly Khalifa had nine points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Charlotte started the game 4-8 from the three-point line and 11-20 for total shooting in the first half, but couldn't close out the game in a last-ditch effort for a comeback.
With defensive stalwart Khalifa returning to the team after sitting out with COVID-19, the 49ers add their best rebounder back to the arsenal.
he’s back. 🫡El Paso ✈️🔜#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/Ni43cnD3cC— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 8, 2023
Charlotte guard and points leader Brice Williams currently averages 12.8 points per game, tied for No. 10 in the C-USA.
mismatch ➡️ J pic.twitter.com/02IznJmuS2— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 4, 2023
Williams' two starts have come in Charlotte's last two matchups against Florida International University (FIU) and Florida Atlantic University (FAU), where he led the team in points for both games, with 27 and 14, respectively.
Scouting UTEP
Since their last matchup against the 49ers, the Miners have gone 1-4, entering the rematch after their fourth consecutive C-USA loss.
UTEPs Guard Tae Hardy, who had 19 points in their last bout against Charlotte, leads the Miners with an average of 13.1 PPG, putting him at No. 9 in the C-USA.
Gotta love the one-handed FLUSH from @_taehardy .#RiseUp915 | #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/9lo8eruzO5— UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) February 4, 2023
In addition, forward Calvin Solomon leads the Miners with 47 steals, accounting for almost a quarter of their 208 steals. UTEPs 9.04 steals per game lead all C-USA teams.
The Chasedown by @CalvinSolomon10 💯#RiseUp915 | #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/R5uH9HA8aP— UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) February 4, 2023
The 11-12 Miners look to end their four-game losing streak and sweep the 49ers on the season.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte looks to defend their No. 9 spot in the C-USA. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. in The Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, and will be available for streaming through ESPN+.
