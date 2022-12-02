Coming off an overtime buzzer-beater win from junior guard Jackson Threadgill, the Charlotte men's basketball team will be back in Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, to compete against a familiar foe, Appalachian State.
Charlotte is currently 6-2 on the season and undefeated at home with a 3-0 record.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said App State is a formidable opponent for the squad.
"They are really good and well coached," said Sanchez. "We must continue to play well no matter who the opponent is."
Scouting the Mountaineers
App State sits at 5-3 on the season; however, all three losses have been decided by five points or less.
The Mountaineers are averaging 78.1 points per game – No. 81 in the country – while their opponents are averaging 68.9, leaving a margin of 9.2.
They are led by Charlotte, N.C. native Donovan Gregory, averaging 14.3 points per game and leading the team in five categories: points, field goals made, free throws made, assists and steals.
Gregory is not the only Mountaineer averaging double-digit points. He is accompanied by graduate student Tyree Boykin (11.8 ppg) and sophomore guard Terence Harcum (10.9 ppg).
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers look to bring the momentum from their last game to the contest as they won in an overtime thriller 68-65 over rival Davidson in the Hornets Nest Trophy game. The team had two players record double-digit points.
Redshirt sophomore Aly Khalifa has been a pivotal player for the 49ers this season, as he leads the team in points, field goals, rebounds, assists and blocks.
Khalifa is coming off back-to-back double-double games and currently sits first in rebounds per game in Conference USA (C-USA).
Khalifa's partner in the paint, sophomore forward Igor Miličić Jr., has made an immediate impact since transferring from Virginia. Miličić is averaging 9.6 points and five rebounds this season. Expect him to have a solid performance in the contest.
Going against a solid offense in App State will be no easy task for the 49ers.
However, Charlotte's defense will be the key difference maker in the contest as they hold their opponents to just 56.4 points a game.
Matchup history
Charlotte and App State have met 40 times, with the 49ers having the upper hand at 25-15. Their last meeting came in the 2021-2022 season, where the 49ers defeated the Mountaineers 67-66.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers will play Appalachian State in Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.
