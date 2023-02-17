The Charlotte men's basketball team is looking to complete the season sweep as they head to Ruston, La., to take on the Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The 49ers are 15-11 overall and 6-9 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. The Bulldogs are 13-13 overall and 6-9 in C-USA play.
Charlotte won the first matchup over LA Tech 68-66 on Dec. 31, 2022. At the post-game press conference, Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team stepped up at the right time to take the victory
"This was going to come down to who wanted to defend better at the end and who would make the play. I think the guys executed our adjustments well," said Sanchez. "It was just about being fundamentally sound, doing what we do every day and not trying to create something special in the moment but trusting each other."
Matchup history
This will be the 11th contest between the two programs all-time. The last match ended in a 68-66 win for Charlotte in December 2022. December's game was Charlotte's second all-time victory over LA Tech in a series that dates back to the 2013-14 season.
Of the previous ten matchups against the Bulldogs, Charlotte is 2-3 at home and 0-5 on the road. The 49ers are looking to end their losing streak on Saturday.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte is coming off a 68-64 overtime win over the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers on Thursday, Feb. 16. The win bumped the 49ers up to No. 7 in the C-USA standings.
In Charlotte's first season matchup against the Bulldogs, junior guard Brice Williams led the team with 31 points, shooting 9-12 from the field. Expect Williams to be a player to watch in the contest.
PTPerhe's got 25. pic.twitter.com/gzvVoxwQVh— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 31, 2022
In the first matchup against the Bulldogs, the 49ers shot a whopping 53% from the field and 77% from the line. Charlotte will need to recreate this if they hope to win the contest.
Center Aly Khalifa is coming off a career-high 24 points in the win over the Hilltoppers. After missing two games with COVID-19 last week, Khalifa has returned to form with 38 points in the team's previous two matchups.
“🤷♂️” - Aly Khalifa pic.twitter.com/1OVOUCTyMp— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 17, 2023
Sophomore guard Isaiah Folkes has been solid, providing a spark off the bench. Folkes recorded his first career start against WKU on Thursday. He stepped up with 10 points on 4-7 shooting.
Scouting the Bulldogs
Since the last matchup between the two, the Bulldogs find themselves in the No. 9 spot in the C-USA.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 10-point loss to the University of North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, Feb. 16. LA Tech shot 42% from the field but couldn't convert at the free throw line shooting 53%.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are on a three-game losing streak and are looking to get back on track against the 49ers. LA Tech has been solid at home, posting an 8-4 record.
Keaston Willis is a player to watch for in the contest. Willis recorded 18 points and four threes in the loss to the Mean Green. The Bulldogs will look to get him going early.
Big-time milestone hit by our guy Keaston last night pic.twitter.com/uBtgY3MP4P— Bulldog Basketball 🐶🏀 (@LATechHoops) February 17, 2023
Keys to victory
In the first matchup between the two teams, Charlotte tallied 28 rebounds, but only three were offensive. As a result, the 49ers must crash the offensive glass early on if they hope to take the win.
The contest will be a defensive matchup as each team lacks in similar areas. Charlotte needs to find their offensive rhythm early on.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., and the contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Early tip in Northern Louisiana.WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/dQrvgSLLP2LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/mH7QXEihysLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/jVDF0vxSTj#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/S80sleEEbN— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 18, 2023