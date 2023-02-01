The Charlotte men's basketball team takes on the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers in Halton Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.
Coming off a 65-63 loss to Rice University in Houston on Thursday, Jan. 26, the 49ers look to fix their cascading season, dropping five of their last seven games.
FIU enters the matchup coming off a dominant showing against Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), beating the Blue Raiders 82-74, mainly due to the play of sophomore guard Denver Jones who scored 21 points.
The 11-11 Panthers currently sit higher than the 13-8 49ers, as they've won five Conference USA (C-USA) games to Charlotte's four. Charlotte can take over the No. 7 spot in the C-USA standings with a victory over FIU.
Matchup history
Charlotte and FIU have met 14 times since their first bout in 2014, with the 49ers holding the series lead 8-6.
After sweeping the Panthers in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, the 49ers fell short earlier this season when they lost 62-60 to FIU in Miami. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and accounted for one of Charlotte's six road losses.
Charlotte looks to avenge the loss, while FIU could win their fourth game in Halton Arena.
Scouting Charlotte
After three away games, Charlotte finds itself continuing the pattern of inconsistent play on offense.
After a 62-58 loss to MTSU, the 49ers traveled to Bowling Green, Ky., and beat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 75-71, led by Charlotte guard Brice Williams' 27-point showing.
back 2⃣ back jacks pic.twitter.com/kpgRWUaiJp— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 22, 2023
Williams has yet to start a game this season but currently leads the team in points per game (PPG) with a 12.0 average.
Charlotte has stayed steadfast in their defensive abilities, with center Aly Khalifa leading the team in rebounds per game at seven.
Aly KhalifHIM with a career-high 22! pic.twitter.com/wsL1p9oWhT— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) January 22, 2023
Guard Montre' Gibson leads the team with 24 steals over 21 games. Charlotte also leads the C-USA in defensive rebound percentage (.773) and is second only to North Texas in scoring defense.
Scouting FIU
FIU is led by star guard Jones, whose 19.3 points per game average is No. 2 in the C-USA.
Why not? 🤷♂️😅Game-high 17 PTS for @Denver_Jones2FIU 69, MTSU 64 | 3:58 2H pic.twitter.com/nLC9V9ZTI9— FIU Men's Basketball (@FIUHoops) January 29, 2023
Jones has led FIU to three consecutive wins, beating the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Western Kentucky and MTSU. Jones combined for 65 points in those three matchups.
FIU is dead last in the C-USA in scoring defense, three-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding margin and second to last in offensive rebounds per game, slightly better than Charlotte's 7.00 team AVG.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte looks to climb to the No. 7 spot in the C-USA standings.
A rematch in the Queen City.#GoldStandard⛏️https://t.co/2vNWOT8IwC— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) February 1, 2023
The 49ers welcome the FIU Panthers to Halton Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.