At just 19 years old, Mac Barfield is the head coach of the Charlotte men's club basketball team and a manager for Charlotte men's basketball.
Barfield is a first-year sophomore from North Stanly High School in Stanly County, N.C.
He is a former five-star athlete, but his primary sport was football, where he was ranked the No. 1 field goal kicker in the class of 2022. During his senior year of high school, he tore his hip and had to undergo surgery. Before his injury, he planned to play Division 1 college football.
This changed the trajectory of Barfield's next chapter as he decided what to do after graduating high school. After his injury, he still had opportunities to play Division 1 football, and he also had a chance to attend UNC Charlotte and be a manager for the men's basketball team.
"It was like, 'do I prioritize the next four years or the next forty?,'" said Barfield.
Barfield started his men's basketball team internship in the summer of 2022. He prioritized his goal of becoming a collegiate basketball coach. Barfield said he has learned much from observing the coaching staff and Head Coach Ron Sanchez.
"I take what he teaches me whether he knows he's teaching me or not. Just watching him is a great class for me every day," said Barfield.
After inquiring about rumors that the club basketball team needed a coach, he became the head coach for the team after one day. Barfield said coaching the club basketball team has been a learning curve as this is his first time being a head coach.
He had previous experience in high school as a football special teams coordinator and the women's basketball assistant coach.
For Barfield, there have been a lot of late nights keeping up with a full-time class schedule and the time commitments of his internship and head coaching position.
"It's all gonna be worth it," said Barfield.