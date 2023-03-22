The Charlotte men's basketball team enters the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational Championship game to take on the No. 8 seed Eastern Kentucky University Colonels on Wednesday, March 22, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Opportunity awaits in roughly 15 hours.Also on ESPN2.#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/wthGVRSygf— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
In the semifinals, the 49ers defeated the Radford University Highlanders 63-56, seeded at No. 10 on March 21.
Three down.Hay is in the barn for No. 4.#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/jtrgEeyi7s— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
The Colonels advance to the championship after upsetting the No. 4 seed Southern Utah University in a double overtime game, 108-106.
With overtime delaying the start of Charlotte's matchup, the 49ers did not secure their victory until midnight on March 22.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team needs to catch breaks in the contest.
"The biggest thing for us right now is rest," said Sanchez. "We're excited to be in the championship game. That's why we came here. I'm thankful for that opportunity, and the guys are excited."
Matchup history
Wednesday's contest will be the fifth meetup between the two teams. The series is split 2-2, with the 49ers winning the first two games.
All four matchups date back to the 70s, with the most recent contest in December 1979. Playing in Richmond, KY., the 49ers fell 84-79.
Scouting the 49ers
Playing against the Highlanders, a trio of double-figure points helped overcome Radford. Brice Williams led the team with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
🗣️ ON HIS HEAD!!!!!BW3 with nine early here. pic.twitter.com/aJWdlq1KjA— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
Williams helped the team add extra points from the line, securing all eight of his attempts.
Along with Williams, Lu'Cye Patterson also went 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Patterson ended the game with 13 points and three rebounds.
Isaiah Folkes saw a career-high of 11 points; nine came in the first half, helping the 49ers secure a lead going into halftime.
YES SIR ZAY!!!!he added another lay.six straight.up 13. pic.twitter.com/qbCBA7mXpB— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
Scouting the Colonels
The Colonels are led by Devontae Blanton, who averaged 17.4 points per game throughout the season. Blanton is the current tournaments leading scorer, averaging 26 points per game.
.@devontaeblanton for the LEAD!!!!!GOOOOOOOOOOOOOODDDDD!!#3KU | #MostExciting40MinutesInSports pic.twitter.com/jvgjNvcD3y— EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) March 22, 2023
Playing against Southern Utah on March 21, Isaiah Cozart scored a career-high 31 points. Cozart's final two free throws helped the team come out on top in overtime.
.@bigcoz50 wins it at the line in 2OT!#MostExciting40MinutesInSports or more pic.twitter.com/i5NBfdjpS7— EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) March 22, 2023
Cozart was 14-of-17 shooting from the field and secured the team 13 rebounds.
The Colonels forced Southern Utah into 22 turnovers and turned 15 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points.
Keys to a Charlotte championship victory
The 49ers must be ready to stay on their toes as the Colonels play a fast-paced basketball style. Charlotte needs to hold onto the ball well and use every possession carefully.
The 49ers should keep up their high percentage at the line to secure the points needed and not fall behind.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the championship game at the Ocean Center on March 22. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on ESPN2.
For one final time, Gameday.PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/oMX89DhoaTWATCH ➡️ https://t.co/vOnZeJEOV5LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/IrcZbvGZqSLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/80MpvPBA7EBUY TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/IDJCqroiAh#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/84sBNa4HUt— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023