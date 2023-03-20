The Charlotte men's basketball team will take on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers in the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday, March 20, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
In the tournament's first round, the 49ers were propelled by a second-half comeback to defeat Western Carolina 65-56 on March 18. The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals after coming out victorious in overtime, 87-83, against Stetson University on Sunday, March 19.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team must continue to attack the basket in the next round.
"First, it's always going to be transition defense, defending the offensive glass really well and not allowing them to get second-chance points," said Sanchez. "Just controlling the controllables and trying to get to the free throw line as often as possible to try and shoot the ball well from there."
Matchup history
This contest will be the first-ever matchup between the two teams.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers executed a second-half comeback to overcome the Western Carolina Catamounts after being down by 11 at the half.
The 49ers saw four players reach double-digit points, with Brice Williams leading the team with 20. Williams scored all his points in the second half while securing 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals.
splish splashBW3 with 12 pic.twitter.com/GnQ9bp6ezm— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
Lu'Cye Patterson led the 49ers early, scoring nine points in the first half before ending the game with 16.
Aly Khalifa and Igor Miličić Jr. joined the double-digit scorers, who each scored 11 points and came together to tally six rebounds and two steals.
just gonna keep at it.Aly with 7. pic.twitter.com/XcUxvpUZYB— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 18, 2023
Scouting the Panthers
The Panthers came into the tournament with a 22-11 overall record.
Playing against the Stetson University Hatters, BJ Freeman finished the night with a career-high 43 points, breaking the CBI single-game scoring record previously set at 39. Freeman also shot 20-of-22 from the free-throw line.
BJ Freeman ties the game up and matches his career-high at 36 points.8.9 to go. pic.twitter.com/YEqi2hv3IY— Nick Lorensen (@nlorensensports) March 20, 2023
Along with Freeman, Kentrell Pullian saw double figures at 10 points in the contest. He averages 10.8 points per game, shooting over 40% from beyond the arc and 80% from the free throw line.
The Panthers held the Hatters to 36.4% shooting from the field and forced nine turnovers to score 15 points. During overtime, the Panthers only allowed the Hatters to shoot 2-of-11.
What is at stake
A Charlotte win would be the program's 13th all-time victory in postseason play. It would push the 49ers to its 16th 20-win season.
A win would be the 49ers' fourth in a single elimination tournament and the second win over a Horizon League opponent this season.
Charlotte is two wins away from the team's first tournament title since the 2013 Puerto Rico Tipoff Challenge.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
Charlotte shot 17-of-19 from the line in the contest. The 49ers must continue using this to their advantage to narrow any point differential.
The 49ers should continue their defensive attack by putting pressure on the Panthers' offensive attack. Inducing a higher rate of turnovers will help the 49ers have more opportunities down the stretch.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Milwaukee Panthers at the Ocean Center on Monday, March 20. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on FloSports.
Another Day of Hoops in Daytona.PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/d9RXPnPblhWATCH ➡️ https://t.co/AjSuaB2I79LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/EMexpF1SlwLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/80MpvPBA7EBUY TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/IDJCqroiAh#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/9lEy1BkFUM— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
If the 49ers win the contest, they will advance to the semifinals round and play on Tuesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. The opponent for the semifinals will be the winner of No. 2 seed San José State University and No. 10 seed Radford University.
Update Bracket after Round 1 pic.twitter.com/MzyII0KB8X— The CBI (@CBITourney) March 20, 2023