The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) 72-54 on Saturday, Jan. 14, inside Halton Arena.
With the win, the 49ers move to 8-0 at home. The team forced the Roadrunners into 15 turnovers and held them to 18% from three.
First half
The 49ers gained control of the game early on, going on an 8-0 runs in the game's first three minutes. Even after a rebuff from the Roadrunners, the 49ers increased their lead at multiple points with successive defensive stops and precise shots.
Charlotte pushed the lead to 17 points off two Igor Milicic Jr. free throws. The 49ers headed into the locker room with Charlotte leading 34-22.
Second half
UTSA came out of the break firing with a three from D.J. Richards, and two made free throws from Japhet Medor. The lead was cut to 12 with 17:58 left in the game.
The run would not last as Charlotte kept attacking the basket. The 49ers made it a 24-point game with 5:12 remaining shutting down an offensive attack for the Roadrunners.
An Isaiah Folkes dunk and a Milicic three was the last scoring of the day for the 49ers.
Charlotte held onto the win by 18, 72-54.
Key players
Leading Charlotte throughout the night on the offensive approach was sophomore Milicic, who recorded 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He also had a trio of successful shots from the three-point range in the contest.
Milicic has a team-high seven rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. His performance would also be the first time since knocking down Detroit Mercy in early December that he scored double-digits for the 49ers.
Following close behind Milicic, junior Jackson Threadgill found his stride on the court as he stormed through with 14 points in 28 minutes. He matched his scoring output with three rebounds and a pair of assists.
Threadgill went 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from a distance.
Rounding up the top three double-digit scorers for the night was sophomore Aly Khalifa, who had 12 points. He raked in seven rebounds and delivered three different assists.
The duo of junior Brice Williams and sophomore Folkes made an appearance off the bench. They are quickly becoming unstoppable on both ends of the court as they combined for 17 points, recording seven rebounds and a pair of steals in just 20 minutes played by each teammate.
Next up
Charlotte returns to Halton Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game against UTEP. The contest will tip off at 4 p.m. and be available to stream on ESPN+.