The Charlotte men's basketball team will play the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament on Thursday, March 9, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Win or go home.WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/sbslWKLBSMLISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/6An2GN3QCSLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/JXYnzTqDpNBUY TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/fU50hnkpfV#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/7iYVTiUIcf— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 9, 2023
The 49ers enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed, while the Blue Raiders are the No. 4 seed.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the 49ers must keep up their recent play.
"The team needs to play with a level of intensity going into the [C-USA] tournament," said Sanchez. "This team has fought all season long, and we will continue to do that."
The season at a glance
The 49ers boast an 18-13 overall record and are 9-11 in C-USA play. The season has been filled with ups and downs for the squad.
Charlotte started the season 4-0 with wins over Boise State University and the University of Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Classic. The 49ers fell to the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the tournament's championship game.
In the season's first 11 games, the 49ers recorded a 9-2 start with wins over Davidson College, Appalachian State University and Detriot Mercy College.
The 49ers started C-USA play by defeating MTSU and Louisiana Tech Univesity off two 31 points performances from redshirt junior guard Brice Williams.
Charlotte then hit a rough patch going 3-8 in the next 11 games as the team struggled to shoot the deep ball. The 49ers suffered their worst loss of the season with a 24-point defeat to the University of North Texas on Feb. 11.
The 49ers snapped the skid by winning an overtime thriller over Western Kentucky University on Feb. 16. Charlotte then turned it around, getting hot at the right time by winning four of their last six games.
Matchup history
Thursday's matchup will be the 18th all-time meeting between the two programs.
The Blue Raiders lead the series 13-4 and are 2-0 over the 49ers in the C-USA tournament, with both games being played in Birmingham, Ala. Charlotte is 0-8 when on the road against MTSU.
The teams have played two games this season and split the series one game apiece. The 49ers took the first matchup 82-67 on Dec. 29 in Halton Arena while dropping the Jan. 19 contest 62-58 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers are coming off a 93-91 loss to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Saturday, March 4.
Williams leads the 49ers this season and has been on a tear lately. He is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game and was named to the All-Conference USA Second team on March 7.
Our 20-piece machine in league play.Came into his own in Year 4.Bettered himself on and off the floor.Brice Williams ➡️ 2nd Team All-C-USA#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/kclG1bvDx3— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 7, 2023
Williams is averaging 25.7 points in the last three games on a 53% shooting clip from the field. Charlotte will need Williams to continue this trend if they hope to go far in the tournament.
he's a pro. pic.twitter.com/LrBWKBoX3e— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 4, 2023
Lu'Cye Patterson, who received an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention nod, will be vital in the contest.
Patterson has made clutch shots when called upon this season. Against Detroit Mercy on Dec. 10, Patterson hit a jumper with 42 seconds in the game to seal the victory for the 49ers. He is also coming off a stellar performance against the Blazers, putting up 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
here's the video 😁 pic.twitter.com/dQ5zdBfVap— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 10, 2022
Center Aly Khalifa, also named an honorable mention, must command the paint during the contest.
Scouting the Blue Raiders
The Blue Raiders are 18-13 overall and 11-9 in C-USA play. In the regular season finale, MTSU lost to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners 67-55.
Junior guard Eli Lawrence heads the offensive attack for the Blue Raiders. Lawrence averages 12.3 points per game, earning him a spot on the league's second team. He is also the 35th player in Blue Raider history to amass 1,000 points and 100 steals.
Eli Lawrence with a nasty WINDMILL 🫣 (via @MT_MBB) pic.twitter.com/hvPrtmV25Y— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 22, 2022
Redshirt senior forward Deandre Dishman is the team leader in rebounds. He is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists coming into the tournament. Dishman is one of just seven seventh-year players in the country.
Dish puts it back down low! pic.twitter.com/xlymyzyNLm— MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) March 3, 2023
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers must rebound effectively in the contest. Charlotte ranks 349 out of 352 teams in the country for rebounds per game. The team must correct this against the Blue Raiders.
Passing the ball leads to more scoring opportunities. Charlotte averages 13 assists per game and will need to continue this trend in the contest.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the MTSU Blue Raiders on Thursday, March 9, in the C-USA tournament at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.
If the 49ers win the contest, they will play the winner of the contest between the No. 1 seed Florida Atlantic University and No. 8 seed WKU.
Attached is this week’s bracket.Wanna see it all unfold? Tickets to watch the Niners in the DFW can be found below‼️🔥See y’all in Frisco! 😤TIX ➡️ https://t.co/X0vYFomzlf#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/hVY5UVghBj— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 5, 2023