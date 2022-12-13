In a rematch against the University of Detroit Mercy Titans, the Charlotte men's basketball team prevailed in overtime 82-80 at home on Saturday, Dec. 10. An early lead for the 49ers gave way to a close fight until the end.
Despite a strenuous Titan effort, the 49ers won their fourth straight game.
First half
The 49ers quickly took the lead from the Titans, bringing it to a 12-point surplus in five minutes. Sophomore Igor Milicic Jr. made two layups and a three-pointer as part of the effort, with two more through the rest of the half.
However, Detroit Mercy looked to rebound from their initial woes. Through the half, the Titans fought to break through the 49ers' lead – and they turned the tide in the last six minutes.
A strong rally by Detroit Mercy left Charlotte in a 47-43 deficit as they went into the locker rooms.
Second half
The Titans carried onward as the game reconvened. Detroit Mercy earned the first points of the second half, gaining a 10-point lead in five minutes.
Strong play by redshirt sophomore Lu'Cye Patterson helped Charlotte fall even with the Titans.
Milicic brought the 49ers the lead, but Titan Antoine Davis' three-pointer broke it. Then, Patterson made a layup to give Charlotte a chance to break away.
Try as they might, the Green and White could not hold the advantage, and back-and-forth scoring at the end left both sides at 73 points.
Overtime
Neither team had more than a two-point advantage during the whole overtime period. The lead would change five times in five minutes.
Patterson proved vital to Charlotte's hopes. He scored six points during overtime, with only Milicic joining him at three points.
However, their efforts were not in vain; Patterson's jumper with 42 seconds left found its mark to bring the 49ers ahead to win the game.
Takeaways
The game tested the mettle of the Charlotte team. But, with conference play beginning on Dec. 22, it may go a long way to hone their skills before the regular season.
"It was challenging. You have to have a next-play mentality – [an opponent is] going to hit tough shots, and he's going to come back at you, and you can't hold your head down when he's making those shots. You gotta make everything hard for them, and I thought we did a pretty good job overall," said junior Jackson Threadgill.
It is a turnaround from the 70-49 loss to Detroit Mercy on Nov. 23. In the rematch, throughout the game, Charlotte kept its momentum and used it to find a victory even in the face of intense adversity.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team continues to play their game.
"This is the game that belongs to the continuous player. Success belongs to guys that are continuous. I think today, even when we made mistakes, we stayed continuous and got the second stop or second rebound. In the first half, we didn't get one 50/50 ball. In the second half, that was the different half, and [that made the difference in] the game's outcome," said Sanchez.
In terms of players, Patterson championed the game, scoring over a quarter of Charlotte's points at 22. Combined with Milicic's 20 points, they earned the majority for the team. For two newcomers to the Charlotte roster this season, it is a strong showing on the part of its younger half – the program's future.
Next up
