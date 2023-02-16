The Charlotte men's basketball team faces off against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (WKU) in Halton Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.
After a 24-point loss to the University of North Texas on Saturday, Feb. 11, the 49ers are looking to bounce back against the Hilltoppers.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team wants to put it together against the Hilltoppers.
"We are looking forward to being back home," said Sanchez. "It is all about the journey, and our goals from the beginning of the year have not changed. We can create habits by bouncing back on Thursday."
WKU comes into Thursday's matchup hoping to avoid a season sweep and extend their three-game win streak.
Matchup history
Charlotte won the first game against WKU this season with a dominant performance from junior Brice Williams, who helped lead the team to victory with 27 points. Sophomore Aly Khalifa also contributed toward the win, scoring a career-high 22 points.
Charlotte and WKU have met 36 times since their first bout in 1984. With the Hilltoppers leading the series 24-13.
With a win this week, the 49ers will attain a 10-9 record at home against the Hilltoppers and sweep the season series.
Scouting Charlotte
Khalifa was the only player to score double-figures for Charlotte in their loss against the University of North Texas on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Despite only starting two games this season, Williams leads the 49ers in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game. He scored 20% of his points from the line and shot nearly 41% from three. Williams is a Conference USA (C-USA) favorite for Sixth Man of the Year.
Defensively, the 49ers must focus on limiting WKU's three-point attempts. WKU leads the C-USA in three-point percentage, shooting 37% as a team.
Regarding Charlotte's offense, the 49ers must spread the ball and get quality shots against a solid interior defense.
Scouting Western Kentucky
Junior point guard Dayvion McKnight leads the Hilltoppers' offense. McKnight is averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting 45% from the field.
Former Kentucky Wildcat, Dontaie Allen, has been on a tear recently. In his first two games as a starter for WKU, Allen averaged 23.5 points and seven rebounds. Allen won C-USA Player of the Week on Feb. 6. and is someone to watch out for come game time.
WKU leads the conference in blocked shots, averaging 5.6 per game, and ranks fourth in defensive rebounding heading into Thursday night's game.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers look to move up to the No. 7 spot in the Conference USA standings with a win against WKU.
Charlotte hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Halton Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.