As the new year approaches, Charlotte men's basketball readies to fight the Louisiana Tech (LA Tech) Bulldogs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in home territory.
The 49ers come from a substantial 82-67 victory over Middle Tennessee State University to bring the team to No. 4 in the Conference USA (C-USA) standings.
With a victory over LA Tech, Charlotte would finish 2022 with a winning record in conference games.
Scouting the Bulldogs
They are not the strongest foes Charlotte will face, but the Bulldogs pack a bite that will make for an exciting contest.
Placing joint No. 6 in C-USA standings, the Bulldogs have a .615 win record on the season, good for 8-5. A big part of their success is the No. 3 in conference offense based on scoring at 78.6 points per game – in comparison, Charlotte scores 69.8 points per game.
The lesser defense still performs well enough to give them a strong front against an opponent.
Despite ranking No. 7 in points scored against them per game, the Bulldogs make 10.4 field goals per game more than opponents on average. Such results give them the third-best margin between offensive and defensive scoring in the conference.
Another metric to note is that LA Tech is No. 1 in C-USA for turnover margin, forcing more turnovers on opponents.
The players of the team mimic their overall offensive strengths. LA Tech's Cobe Williams is No. 3 in the C-USA for scoring per game and first in steals, with Isaiah Crawford third in field goal percentage and tied in first place for steals. Jordan Crawford is No. 2 in assists.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte relies heavily upon its defense to do the work it effectively accomplishes amid a lagging offense.
The 49ers' offense musters the No. 9 in C-USA, far below the second-best defense. Yet, between them, the margin is such that the 49ers score 9.6 more points per game than the competition, placing No. 5 in the C-USA.
Despite their woes, Charlotte holds the second-best of all C-USA teams in field goal and three-point field goal percentages.
Compared to the Bulldogs, only a few 49ers stand out among their conference peers.
Redshirt sophomore Aly Khalifa has earned first for assist/turnover ratio, showing excellent control over the ball.
However, besides his No. 4 in rebounding and redshirt junior Brice Williams' No. 3 free throw percentage, Charlotte's roster rests down the order, especially in scoring.
The road to victory
No one player will win or lose the match for the Charlotte crew; it will be up to the performance of the team as a whole to decide the outcome.
The essential advantage for the 49ers lies in their undeniable defensive power, which against a dominant University of Alabama at Birmingham offense, kept them to 76 points on the road. In addition, the LA Tech offense lacks the same overwhelming firepower, giving an opening for a sturdy defensive strategy to muzzle the Bulldogs.
If Charlotte can outperform LA Tech's defense by a couple of points, a much more probable outcome, a very close game, and a victory will be in the cards for the Green and White.
Should LA Tech's offense show its might or the 49ers' defense struggle, then the Bulldogs will rule.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers go up against the LA Tech Bulldogs at home on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. Game coverage is provided by ESPN+.