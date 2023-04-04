The Charlotte men's basketball team took on the College Basketball Invitational (CBI), taking down No. 8 seed Eastern Kentucky University 71-68 to claim victory in the tournament.
For three seniors, this was the last time they dawned the Green and White. Montre' Gipson, Josh Aldrich and Regin Larson have all made their mark at Charlotte and reflected on their time as 49ers.
Regin Larson
Larson always knew he wanted to be a 49er, and after spending a season at division three Pfeiffer University, he got his wish.
"It was a dream come true for me to play at Charlotte," said Larson. "My dad went here, my uncle went here and my brother [went here], so I just kind of always bled gold and green," said Larson.
Being able to live out a childhood dream is always a special experience, but Larson said the bonds he made with his teammates are what stood out.
"My favorite part of being here? Man, just the connections I've made with my teammates. I feel like these days you get a new seven, eight guys every year because of the transfer portal, but I built really good relationships with all those guys," said Larson.
When asked if there was a teammate that he felt really helped him develop as a player, Larson named several but said that he and junior guard Brice Williams had a unique connection.
"I've known Brice since tenth grade, we played AAU together, so that's always been my guy," said Larson.
When it comes to the question of legacy, Larson said he wants to be remembered as someone who was there for others.
"If I have a legacy here, I hope my legacy would just be a guy that showed up every day and was a light and a joy to everyone around him and encouraged everybody, loved everybody and served everybody," said Larson.
Larson said he sees himself as a full-time minister in the future.
"In five to ten years I see myself doing full-time ministry and just knowing Jesus and making Jesus known," said Larson.
Josh Aldrich
Aldrich said he gained his passion for basketball at a very young age.
"My dad coaches JUCO basketball, so I remember when I was young, I would always beg my mom to go to his practices and games and stay until the end," said Aldrich.
That passion led Aldrich to the University of South Carolina Upstate, and after four seasons, he decided to enter the portal as a grad transfer. He knew he wanted to make his last season of college basketball count, and when asked what made him choose Charlotte, he said the coaching staff made all the difference.
"The coaching staff seemed really genuine, and you know, Coach Sanchez seemed like a really good guy, and I knew the staff would have a plan for me when I got here," said Aldrich.
Aldrich also said the connections he made with his teammates are what stands out to him. When asked what his favorite memory has been as a 49er, Aldrich said being with on the team was special.
"Just hanging out with the team and getting to meet these guys and getting to know them over a year," said Aldrich.
When asked which teammate helped him develop most as a player, Aldrich singled out sophomore Aly Khalifa.
"I would say Aly because we play the same position, and every day in practice, we competed and tried to make each other better," said Aldrich.
As far as legacy goes, Aldrich said he hopes to remain a part of the 49er program.
"I hope to still be coming back and being involved in 49er sports in the future," said Aldrich.
Montre' Gipson
Similar to Aldrich, Montre Gipson is also ending his career as a grad transfer.
The DeSoto, Texas native spent two years at Tarleton State, where he was a key contributor both seasons.
"On my visit, I liked how Coach Sanchez set me down, and we did a little film thing where they showed me what we could work on and what I did well," said Gipson when asked what convinced him that Charlotte was the team for him.
When asked what his favorite memory as a 49er is, Gipson pointed to getting to know his teammates over the summer.
"Summer workouts in Costa Rica, that's when I got closer to them," said Gipson.
As far as his next steps in life, Gipson said he wants to keep playing the game he loves.
"Hopefully, I'm still playing somewhere, even if it's overseas or something. Just try to keep playing the game I love," said Gipson.
In Charlotte men's basketball's season finale, taking the victory over Eastern Kentucky to win the CBI tournament, Gipson had 13 points, second to only Khalifa for most on the team. He also added a team-high two steals, two assists and four rebounds to mark the second-highest on the team.
