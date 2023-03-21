The Charlotte men's basketball team will compete against the Radford University Highlanders in the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational semifinals on Tuesday, March 21, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
In the tournament's quarterfinals, the 49ers defeated the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 76-65, seeded at No. 11 on March 20.
Took the first two.See y'all tonight on ESPN2. 😤#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/3C00sPhhhl— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 21, 2023
The Highlanders advance to the semifinals after overcoming the No. 2 seed San José State University 67-57.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said his current mindset is to appreciate where the team stands.
"Right now is about really enjoying the moment," Sanchez said. "Just really appreciating the opportunity to play and having a chance to be one of the teams that end this season on a victory is a huge thing. I think we're doing things that haven't been done here in a while, so I think the guys are excited to set the bar for where it is that we want to go.
Matchup history
This contest will be the fourth meetup between the two teams. Charlotte is undefeated against the Highlanders, sweeping two games in Halton Arena and one in Radford, Va.
The last matchup dates back to December 2012, when the 49ers came out on top 68-52.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers jumped to a quick eight-point lead against the Panthers on March 20, not letting the Panthers score for the first three minutes.
The team saw a season-high 16 steals against the Panthers, opening the first half with nine. Isaiah Folkes led the 49ers with seven in the contest.
Brice Williams again showed his control by collecting 25 points, four assists and three blocks. Williams shot 56% from the field, 57% from the arc and 100% from the free throw line.
no. pic.twitter.com/qu5h06z0g0— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 20, 2023
Following right behind Williams, Jackson Threadgill scored his season-high of 17 points, draining three of his four shots from the three-point line.
3 ➡️ 12JT has 13. pic.twitter.com/fX91e8XXEn— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 21, 2023
The 49ers effective defensive game plan forced the Panthers to have multiple scoring droughts throughout the game, using this to their advantage to see double-digit leads.
Scouting the Highlanders
The Highlanders ended their regular season with a 21-14 overall record.
Playing against the San José Spartans on March 20, the Highlanders held their opponent to shoot 35% from the field and 33% from the arc. Despite being down by a narrow score of 28-26 at the half, the Highlanders raced back into the second half with a double-digit lead.
DaQuan Smith led the Highlanders with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Quan turns the corner and splashes the three, giving him 1️⃣0️⃣ points on the day🎥 » @FloHoops ⤵️https://t.co/svwna09GbV#RiseAndDefend🛡 pic.twitter.com/zR7ntMpMUf— Radford Men's Basketball (@RadfordHoops) March 20, 2023
Following Smith, Shaquan Jules tallied 10 points and went 5-for-5 in the game.
Add another 💪 to the Shaq dunk counter, folks! He's now 12-for-12 from the field across both games here at the @cbitourney!🎥 » @FloHoops ⤵️https://t.co/svwna09GbV#RiseAndDefend🛡 pic.twitter.com/NYVRLOl89o— Radford Men's Basketball (@RadfordHoops) March 20, 2023
What is at stake
A win in the contest would give the 49ers its most wins since the 2012-13 season. The 49ers are currently at 20 wins coming into the matchup.
Graduate student guard Montre' Gipson is one point away from reaching 1,000 points in Division I basketball.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers ended the night against the Panthers, shooting 9-14 from the free-throw line. The 49ers must use these free points to their advantage to come out on top.
After playing against the Panthers, the 49ers kept their best shooter BJ Freeman under his points per game average. The 49ers should strive to do the same with the Highlanders to put their best offensive foot forward.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the Radford Highlanders at the Ocean Center on March 21. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on ESPN2.
Another chance to ball.PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/Yu13lkINE2WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/KG9qD84tqSLISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/xTYmL2u6zLLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/80MpvPBA7EBUY TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/IDJCqroiAh#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/cvOBE4dC8f— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 21, 2023
If the 49ers win this contest, they will advance to the championship game and play on Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. This would be the first time the 49ers reach the finals in a postseason tournament. The opponent for the championship game will be the winner of No. 4 seed Southern Utah University and No. 8 seed Eastern Kentucky University.
Updated Bracket after 3/20Semifinals Tomorrow night on ESPN2@EKUHoops vs @SUUBasketball @CharlotteMBB vs @RadfordHoops pic.twitter.com/VHimS1Z772— The CBI (@CBITourney) March 21, 2023